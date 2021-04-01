JD.ID Partners with MoEngage To Amplify Customer Retention

The leading online retailer and customer engagement platform join forces to support buyers and sellers, delivering the highest-quality products to consumers at the right time

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.ID, the Indonesian subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com and one of the leading online retailers in the country, has teamed up with MoEngage to improve customer retention by bringing highly-personalized, contextualized, and engaging content to more than 20 million people.

The e-commerce industry in Indonesia has grown steadily as consumers have rapidly shifted to digital services for working, socializing, and shopping as a result of the pandemic. As consumers become more digitally savvy, small-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) have also been encouraged to take their businesses online to reach more customers throughout the country. Since its inception, JD.ID has been committed to helping small business owners and entrepreneurs easily showcase their products online, which in turn provides more selection of high-quality products for shoppers.

"JD.ID has long been committed to supporting both buyers and sellers, helping consumers find the best products while providing retailers with opportunities to effectively showcase their inventory," said Leo Haryono, CMO at JD.ID. "It's critical that we keep pace with accelerating digitalization and ensure we're meeting our customers' needs by delivering them the most relevant information at their point of need. MoEngage is the ideal partner to help us create and distribute timely, personalized content to consumers, helping us to retain current customers, obtain new ones and give our SME sellers access to more business."

JD.ID also aims to grow its presence throughout Indonesia, targeting second and third-tier cities as well as major metropolitan areas. One of the challenges that comes with it is to be able to meet the unique needs of their users from different regions. With MoEngage, JD.ID will be able to personalize their communication to users from different regions at scale and provide relevant, timely information about products and offerings.

"E-commerce in Indonesia is growing at an unprecedented rate and platforms like JD.ID are leading the way in making digital services more accessible," said Saurabh Madan, General Manager, SEA & A/NZ at MoEngage. "MoEngage is dedicated to helping brands achieve and exceed their customer engagement goals, and we're pleased to be working with JD.ID to help them continue to scale throughout the vast archipelago of Indonesia, reaching more people at the right time with the right products."

JD.ID joins the growing list of e-commerce companies in Indonesia and around the world that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints. The AI-enabled customer engagement platform's customers include Bukalapak, Flipkart, Landmark Group, Mashrek Neo, Blibli, CIMB, and Kredivo, among others.

