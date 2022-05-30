Jebsen Motors Excels For A Record Seventh Year At 2021 Porsche China Dealer Of The Year Award

The first carbon neutral car dealer group in the industry, Jebsen Motors enjoyed best year to date and breaks previous records for sales and awards

HONG KONG, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jebsen Motors announced today took top honours in the 2021 Porsche China Dealership Ranking for a record seventh year. One of the world's largest Porsche dealers, with 22 operations in major cities in Greater China, Jebsen Motors again received significant recognition for its historic business performance in 2021, successfully building upon its strong heritage of customer service, innovation and talent development.



Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake celebrated a new record

Jebsen Motors' Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake celebrated a new record at the awards, winning the national championship to claim the prestigious 'Dealer of the Year' title for the fourth consecutive year. Jebsen Motors dealerships, Porsche Centre Shenzhen Longgang and Futian placed No. 5 and Porsche Centre Shanghai Minhang placed No.9 in the top-ten.

In April, Jebsen Motors was also awarded the 2021 Porsche Approved Dealer Group of the Year for the second consecutive year, a recognition for the best performance in the Porsche Used Car business. Porsche Centre Shanghai Minhang, Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake, Porsche Centre Guangzhou Tianhe, and Porsche Centre Shenzhen Longgang and Futian were each awarded 2021 Porsche Approved Dealer of the Year.

Jebsen Motors has been a Porsche distributor in the Chinese mainland for more than two decades, and China has been Porsche's largest single global market for the last seven years. Delivering over 11,000 new cars to the Chinese mainland, Macau and Hong Kong and serving 118,309 customers visiting its workshops, in 2021, Jebsen Motors increased sales and set a remarkable new record – representing approximately 12% of Porsche's total regional sales last year.

"Being awarded Dealer of the Year for the seventh consecutive year speaks volumes about our long-term dedication to the market and our undiminished passion for delivering outstanding levels of service to our customers," said Joachim Eberlein, Managing Director of Jebsen Motors. "The honour recognises the dedicated endeavours of all our colleagues, our strategic investment strategy in infrastructure and innovation, as well as our passion for developing our talents. It will propel us to even greater new heights as we expect continued growth and momentum throughout 2022 and beyond."

Jebsen Motors' network in Greater China has achieved stellar growth in recent years, adding three new locations to enhance its customer reach in 2021. Porsche Centre Haining was launched in March this year, and Jebsen Motors anticipates the opening of the new Porsche Centre Hong Kong in Q3 2023. Jebsen Motors is dedicated to providing its customers with premium services, leveraging on Jebsen's long heritage in the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Jebsen Motors proactively contributes to the carbon net zero agenda of China. In 2021, it became the first carbon-neutral dealer group in China, as certified by the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange.

"Jebsen Motors values sustainable business growth with a focus on the environment and the community as a whole. Having been the first automotive dealer group in China to be certified carbon neutral last year, we recently passed another milestone by being awarded LEED Platinum certification for our newest Porsche Center in Haining, the world's first Porsche Center to attain LEED Platinum. Going forward, all Jebsen Motors establishments will continue to be carbon-neutral, leading green and low-carbon development within the automotive industry," Mr Eberlein continues.

Jebsen Motors' robust business performance and premium customer experience is supported by over 1,100 employees, including 67 Gold and Silver Certified Porsche technicians (as of May 2022). In March, Jebsen Motors partnered with Guangdong Advanced Mechanic School of Gao Xin Tech to launch the Jebsen Motors Apprentice Programme, aiming to empower students from senior technical schools and to nurture future talent for its Porsche Centers from local communities. It believes that talent development and retention is the key to success and thus, launching Jebsen Motors Talent Academy represents its commitment to the training and development of staff. Jebsen Motors dedicates considerable effort to becoming the industry's best employer – recruiting, rewarding and retaining qualified talent to ensure the highest levels of expertise and professionalism.

Jebsen Motors has built a reputation for delivering a premium customer experience based on a total service approach. Its relationship with Porsche dates back to 1955, when it first introduced the brand to Hong Kong and subsequently brought it to the Chinese mainland in 2001. Today, Jebsen Motors is one of the largest Porsche dealers in the world, with 22 Porsche locations, including fifteen Porsche Centres, offering sales, aftersales and other services across eight major cities in Greater China.

About Jebsen Group

Founded in 1895, Jebsen Group is a leading brand builder and a focused marketing, investment and distribution organisation. A family-owned private company with over 125 years of continuous presence in Greater China, Jebsen is committed to supporting our partners' needs in building market demand, generating sales, and connecting customers across the region. As a strategic co-pilot, Jebsen elevates the value of partnering brands and helps them achieve success.

Under the master brand of Jebsen, the Group has four Core Business Lines – Motors, Beverage, Consumer and Jebsen Capital – and two further established business lines around Industrial and Logistics. Jebsen offers over 200 of the world's premium brands extensive and specialised local market access. Outside the region, Jebsen enjoys close ties with sister companies in Australia, South East Asia, Denmark and Germany. For more information, visit www.jebsen.com, or follow on Sina Weibo (weibo.com/jebsengroup), WeChat (id:jebsen1895) and LinkedIn (id:jebsen group).