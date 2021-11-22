JEDSTAR – Gearing for the launch of its Metaverse and expanding its GameFi and Play-to-Earn offerings

Partnerships with Chainlink, Skill Gaming, FRAG Games and Remote Control Productions

—

JEDSTAR made a recent announcement that it will be releasing more information for the launch of its second token $KRED within this week. The upcoming GameFi and play-to-earn crypto currency has received attention from both the crypto and gaming industries after the launch of JEDSTAR’s first DeFi token $JED, which has seen a 100,000% price increase within only 3 months, and thanks to the current entry point (Price of $JED $0.85 – Marketcap: $35M), is seen as THE DeFi token of 2022 with its STARSTAKING program (up to 12000% APY) slated to be launched before the end of 2021.

The highly anticipated $KRED token will have over 3000 Presale slots, before launching on PancakeSwap.

$KRED will be the official currency of JEDSTAR’s flagship games, as well as STARDOME, a hyper-casual gaming platform launching Q1 2022, AGORA an exclusive NFT marketplace doubling up as an in-game asset marketplace, as well as their upcoming Metaverse.

The JEDSTAR team has also recently announced $KRED being the first currency-as-a-service (CAAS) where users will be able to directly convert their fiat into KRED and vice versa. This initiative will directly influence the mass adoption of crypto as it takes out the usual hoops that users need to jump through in order to convert one to another.

They have already announced their initial partnerships with Chainlink, Skill Gaming, FRAG Games, and Remote Control Productions with more expected to be announced as the project evolves and as the team aims to be not only a top 5 cryptocurrencies but also a top game developer.

