JEDSTAR launches new staking program that offers ups up to 12,000% APR.

STARSTAKING will go live in the last week of November.

—

JEDSTAR has announced STARSTAKING, a revolutionary DeFi and staking platform that gives the opportunity to the holders of their first token (Token: JED, Price: $0.43, +200% 24H) up to a staggering 12000% APR in returns in $KRED. $KRED is the JEDSTAR DECO’s GameFi token and will be used in the upcoming NFT marketplace, a digital collectible card game (DCCG), and MMORPG.

To participate in STARSTAKING, a minimum of 1000 $JED must be staked in order to earn rewards in $KRED and the participants get rewards according to the tiers they choose. Each tier locks $JED for a certain period of time, and the longer the staking period, the more $KRED is rewarded to the participant.

This first staking program launched by the JEDSTAR team is focused on celebrating the launch of $KRED, however, the team has confirmed that other staking and farming programs will be introduced in the near future that will enable participants to be rewarded in tokens non-native to JEDSTAR i.e. ETH, BNB

For a quick overview of the extent of the current staking reward, the team has provided a detailed breakdown for participants who would stake 10,000 $JED;

Josh G, CEO of Jedstar stated “This staking program is a way for us to say “thank you” to a community that has been with us for the last 2 months and supported our 400,000% price growth! We would like to reward $KRED to our investors, that would allow them to purchase art, from established artists, on our NFT platform AGORA, as well as play (and play-to-earn) on the upcoming hundreds of games to be launched in the next few months.”

STARSTAKING will go live in the last week of November and interested parties may find out more on their website www.jedstar.app.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jedstarofficial?s=21

Telegram: https://t.me/JedstarOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTKy7p9HZBTJmvYnj_fp2Xw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jedstarofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/JedStarOfficial/

Discord: https://discord.gg/jedstar-officialserver

Contact Info:

Name: Josh G

Email: Send Email

Organization: JEDSTAR Limited

Website: https://jedstar.app/

Release ID: 89052258