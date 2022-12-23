Jeff Crank Show Ends after 14 Years, Crank to Host National Podcast, American Potential A Project of Americans for Prosperity

The Jeff Crank Show, will release its final episode on Dec. 24th. Crank hosted the show for 14 years. Crank is moving to a national platform as host of a new podcast – American Potential – which is a project of Americans for Prosperity.

The Jeff Crank Show, a staple in southern Colorado since 2008 will release its final episode on Saturday, December 24th. Jeff Crank hosted the show for fourteen years on AM 740 KVOR and in podcast form. Crank is moving to a national platform as host of a new podcast – American Potential – which is a project of Americans for Prosperity.

“It has been such an honor to be welcomed into people’s homes, cars and lives for the last fourteen years. It has truly been a friendship I’ve formed with listeners over the years,” Crank said. “I’m so grateful for all those who have listened, many for more than a decade, and I’m excited about this new opportunity with American Potential.”

Crank will begin recording episodes of American Potential in January with expected release date in February. American Potential is a podcast which highlights how Americans are taking action in their communities to break government-imposed barriers and will showcase guests from policy champions like U.S. Senators to extraordinary Americans who have decided “enough is enough” and have taken their destiny into their own hands.

American Potential can be found on any podcast platform including iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, Tune In, Alexa, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, PlayerFM, Samsung Podcasts and Podbean. You can also find out more about the podcast and listen to the trailer at AmericanPotential.com.

Crank will continue to write his personal commentary on state and local issues as well as put up his annual ballot recommendations on his website jeffcrank.com.

Check out the new American Potential podcast here: https://americanpotential.podbean.com/

