Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight, Columbus, Ohio, is excited to participate in the upcoming Hot Chocolate Run on Sunday, November 20.

The Hot Chocolate Run Series will kick off in Columbus on November 20, with runs scheduled for 16 more cities around the country through the fall of 2023. There is also a virtual Hot Chocolate Run, allowing people to participate in any of the runs -- and the chocolatey goodies -- from wherever they are.



The Hot Chocolate Run in Columbus will include a 5k, 10k, and 15k, all of which begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. The start of the race will take place at McFerson Commons, at 218 West Street in Columbus.



"The Hot Chocolate 5K attracts thousands to downtown Columbus every year and is a great race to run," said Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief in Columbus, Ohio. "Supporting local races is a great way to stay fit, set personal goals, and support your community. And you can look forward to a chocolate treat at the finish for your efforts!"



Jennifer Knight is referring to the fact that after every Hot Chocolate Run, there is a chocolate lover's oasis awaiting all participants at a post-run party. Race participants receive a finisher mug stacked with fondue, dippables, and hot chocolate.



Many exciting vendors also dot the finishing line while fun music plays for all to enjoy.



The Greater Columbus Convention Center will also host the Hot Chocolate Run expo, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the day before the race. This is where runners, family members, friends, and supporters will gather to have a good time as the runners prepare to participate in the race the following day.



The Hot Chocolate Run Series benefits its official charity partner, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



It's just another exciting event in the greater Columbus, Ohio, region that Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight is excited to be a part of. It's a great way to engage with the community and connect with local citizens in a unique way.



Jennifer Knight trains for more than 30 road races every year, from various 5Ks to marathons. The Hot Chocolate Run is certainly one of the more unique runs she participates in, and she's excited for the start of the race only a few days away.



About Jennifer Knight



Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief in Columbus, Ohio, is known for dynamic leadership, innovative community engagement, and excellence in the field of law enforcement. After earning her Juris Doctor, she received the National Women’s Law Association Award of Excellence. Ms. Knight is a strong advocate for women in law enforcement and is a passionate community volunteer.



