Jersey City Primary Care Physician Launches Convenient Online Booking System Powered By EZMarketer™️

Dr. Deval Gadhvi, primary care physicians and owner of NJ Primary Care, announces the addition of a new, online booking and appointment reminder system to their practice and website.

NJ Primary Care, a leading primary care medicine practice based in Jersey City, NJ, is proud to announce that they now offer their patients a convenient online booking and appointment reminder system. The modern and efficient platform, which EZMarketer™ powers,️ is designed to make booking an appointment as simple and hassle-free as possible for the end user. It offers a direct link to the office, removing the hassle and inconvenience of waiting on the telephone to make an appointment.

“Modern medicine has advanced significantly over the last couple of decades, enabling primary care centers to successfully treat patients and bring them relief from all sorts of illnesses,” said Dr. Deval Gadvhi, Primary Care Physician and owner of NJ Primary Care. “And yet, in that time, booking an appointment to get that treatment has become ever more of a challenge as populations and demand increases. I wanted to find an easier, more efficient, and more reliable system that enabled our patients to book an appointment from the comfort of their own home, any time, day or night. After extensive research and testing of different software, we were impressed with Physicians Marketing Solutions' EZMarketer™️ platform and all it has to offer. Everything is innovative and simple to use, with no learning curve for our staff or patients, which is very important to us. Although we have only just launched the system, it is already proving popular with our clientele and is working flawlessly. We are delighted with the EZMarketer™️ platform, and know that it will continue to make our business ever more efficient.”

NJ Primary Care, P.C. is a primary care medicine practice with primary care providers located in Jersey City and West Orange, NJ. Their mission is to promote the health of their patients by providing high-quality, comprehensive, compassionate, and personalized health care. They strive to consistently meet the changing healthcare needs and expectations of the patients they serve. In an effort to continuously improve patient care, the focus is on providing a more patient-centered approach. This allows patients to become active participants in their own care and care coordination. For more information about the company and the services they provide, visit their website at njprimary.com

