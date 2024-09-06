Jesse Soffer of The Soffer Firm Injury Lawyers Selected for the “Rising Star” Award by Super Lawyers

The Soffer Firm Injury Lawyers is a premier legal practice specializing in personal injury and wrongful death. The company’s head attorney Jesse Soffer is proud to receive the coveted “Rising Star” award by Super Lawyers in 2024, holding the title for 5 consecutive years.

Recognized by his peers and legal experts nationwide as one of the most prolific personal injury lawyers, Jesse Soffer has been selected for this year’s annual Super Lawyers “Rising Star” award.

In over a decade as The Soffer Firm’s lead trial attorney, Jesse Blake Soffer has accumulated a wealth of experience and achievements. He was included among the Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers while his extensive court expertise helped him enter the list of the National Law Verdict Top 100.

The first time Jesse was selected for the “Rising Star” award by Super Lawyers was in 2020. His commitment to pursuing excellence and new heights in professionalism helped him enter the exemplary 2.5% of attorneys hand-picked by Super Lawyers and bestowed the title of the “Rising Star”, five years in a row.

According to the rules of the Super Lawyers patented selection process, the “Rising Star” distinction is the culmination of a 4-step process entailing a broad range of procedures and formalities.

Peer nominations and the Super Lawyers’ in-house team scout eligible candidates. During the second stage, the team conducts independent research, examining the honors, awards, experience, verdicts, settlements, community service, and various other outstanding achievements of each candidate.

Jesse and the other recipients of the “Rising Star” award in 2024 have been evaluated by peers within their practice areas and dubbed the best choices to enter the coveted pool of distinguished legal professionals. According to Super Lawyers, only 2.5% of attorneys receive this award.

Beyond a barrage of personal achievements and successful verdicts, one of the key reasons why the head attorney of the premier Miami Car Accident Lawyers firm was selected by Super Lawyers is his unique approach to clients.

According to Jesse, The Soffer Firm Injury Lawyers treat each client as a member of an extended family, fostering friendly and meaningful relationships with individuals who’ve tackled severe injury-related problems prior to meeting Jesse and the team.

“At The Soffer Firm, we prioritize a familial approach in our client relationships, ensuring that each individual feels supported and understood, much like they would within their own family,” Soffer said. “We understand the stress and challenges that come with personal injury cases, which is why our dedicated team of attorneys works tirelessly to advocate for our clients’ rights and interests.”

As the proud recipient of the “Rising Star” award for his fifth consecutive year, Jesse is committed to upholding the golden standards this accolade represents. More information about The Soffer Firm Injury Lawyers is available on the company’s official website.



