JETEX & ROYALJET ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE JET SHUTTLE TO QATAR

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2003, RoyalJet is one of the most respected and acclaimed names in private aviation with the world’s largest fleet of Boeing Business Jet (11 aircraft).

This partnership combines the expertise of both companies to offer elevated and seamless customer experiences both on the ground and in the air.

Passengers can look forward to a truly luxurious experience onboard a Boeing Business Jet offering a bespoke VIP configuration equipped with the latest technology. Its spacious 30-seat cabin offers every comfort for the short flight between the two cities.

Mohammed Husain Ahmed, CEO of RoyalJet, said: “The partnership with Jetex enables RoyalJet to fulfill tourism demand during this exciting period in the GCC’s history. Customers will experience the very best in-flight experience on board the world-class RoyalJet fleet, coupled with Jetex’s superb private terminal and on-the-ground facilities.”

At the Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai, passengers are invited to enjoy priority access, personalized service and luxurious hospitality in comfortable and tranquil lounges, discover spaces devoted to well-being as well, curated art collections and even a pop-up football field. Jetex team will take care of all pre-flight formalities and passengers will be ready to depart within minutes from their arrival at the airport.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: “This new, unprecedented and significant partnership with RoyalJet is the reflection of our high ambitions: embracing industry synergies to offer new services that keep customers at the center. By combining our best-in-class private terminal with the private charter expertise of RoyalJet, it will take us forward. The new opportunities offered to our customers are exactly what our teams are working for at Jetex: a unique and unforgettable experience.”

Offering the luxurious experience of private jet travel, the return itinerary is priced AED 29,000 per seat.

For reservations, please contact Jetex Premier Experience at experience@jetex.com.

- END -

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About RoyalJet:

RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority. RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 3 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

Press Enquiries:

Oleg Kafarov

Director of Portfolio Development & Corporate Communications

T: +971 4 212 4900 Email: teamorange@jetex.com

Yasmin Oronos

PR Executive

Aurora The Agency

+ 971(0) 56 335 2088 Email: yasmin@auroraadvertising.ae

Attachment

Oleg Kafarov - Director of Portfolio Development & Corporate Communications Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com