Jetpac Announces JetPro for Corporate Jetsetters

For the Corporate Jetsetter Who Values Every Minute, JetPro Keeps You Connected and Ready.

—

Jetpac, a trailblazer in premium eSIM and travel technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of JetPro, a groundbreaking subscription service tailored for the corporate jetsetter. Designed to maximize productivity and convenience, JetPro is the ultimate travel companion for business travelers who need seamless connectivity and premium travel perks to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced global environment.

JetPro: Elevating the Standard for Corporate Travel

JetPro is more than just data so for the Corporate Jetsetter Who Values Every Minute, JetPro Keeps You Connected and Ready solution. It’s a comprehensive travel package that includes everything a corporate traveler needs to remain productive while on the move. With a 7GB/month global eSIM data pack, free lounge access, fast track services, and essential tools like SmartDelay and VPN starting at just USD45/month, JetPro is designed to ensure that every minute of travel time is optimized.

Key Features of JetPro:

Global eSIM Data Pack: Enjoy 7GB of high-speed global data each month, ensuring you stay connected no matter where your business takes you.

Enjoy 7GB of high-speed global data each month, ensuring you stay connected no matter where your business takes you. Premium Lounge Access: Receive two free lounge passes every three months, which are stackable and can be used at your convenience. Additional passes can be purchased as needed.

Receive two free lounge passes every three months, which are stackable and can be used at your convenience. Additional passes can be purchased as needed. Fast Track Services: Skip the lines with two fast track passes every three months, also stackable and available for optional add-on purchases.

Skip the lines with two fast track passes every three months, also stackable and available for optional add-on purchases. SmartDelay and VPN Access: Benefit from SmartDelay, which provides lounge access in the event of flight delays, and a secure VPN to protect your communications and data while traveling.

Why JetPro is Essential for Maintaining Productivity in Corporate Travel

In today’s global business landscape, maintaining productivity while traveling is more critical than ever. With over 1.3 million business travelers in the U.S. alone on any given day, including corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners, the need for reliable, high-speed connectivity and secure communication is paramount. JetPro is positioned as the essential solution that ensures all business travelers can conduct meetings, prepare for presentations, and stay connected with their teams, no matter where they are in the world.

"In our mission to democratize access to convenient travel, JetPro is a major leap forward. JetPro allows the user to enjoy the comforts of travel, such as lounge access and fast track passes, without burning a big hole in their pocket,” said Aditya Goyal, Business Head of New Business Build, Circles. “Compared to that, credit cards and membership programs offering such perks are priced 3-4x times higher. Thus, again, Jetpac has made a move to make travel convenience accessible to everyone.”

Seamless Connectivity and Secure Communication

JetPro offers robust eSIM data services combined with secure VPN access, allowing business travelers to communicate confidently and access company resources from anywhere. This service ensures that productivity is never compromised, whether you’re in transit or working remotely from another country.

The Value of JetPro: Convenience and Comfort in Every Journey

JetPro addresses the common challenges faced by frequent travelers, such as frustrating airport experiences and inconvenient data connectivity. With JetPro, you can breeze through check-ins, avoid the stress of missing flights, and stay connected from the moment you land, all without the need to switch SIM cards or worry about roaming charges.

In an era where business never stops, corporate travel has evolved into a critical productivity tool. JetPro ensures that every aspect of travel—from connectivity to comfort—is optimized to help business travelers achieve their goals. By offering a seamless blend of eSIM data, premium travel perks, and secure communication tools, JetPro is the ideal solution for today’s corporate jetsetter.

About the company: Powered by Circles, Jetpac was launched in 2022 as a premium travel eSIM service provider geared to redefine the way travelers roam. Jetpac’s travel tech platform instantly connects travelers globally to reliable roaming in 100+ countries through the simple activation of 1 eSIM. Jetpac is focused on delivering a hyper-convenient way for customers to roam, providing them with data freedom and a bill-shock-free travel experience. More than a travel eSIM, Jetpac also provides value-added innovative services that go beyond traditional data connectivity, making it the ideal travel partner for all.

Contact Info:

Name: Pearlyn Yeo

Email: Send Email

Organization: JetPac Global

Website: https://www.jetpacglobal.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAvGvU8PZKg

Release ID: 89141632

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.