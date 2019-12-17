Jetstar to cut capacity, may sell planes as pilot dispute drags on

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Reuters

SYDNEY - Budget airline Jetstar is cutting domestic capacity by around 10 per cent in January and weighing the sale of three Boeing 787-8 jets to counter industrial action by its pilots that it expects will cost it up to A$25 million (S$23 million).

Members of Jetstar's main pilot union made two four-hour work stoppages on Dec 14 and 15 following a failure to agree a pay deal with management.

The union also has a range of lower-level bans in place until Friday but has ruled out taking action over the Christmas and New Year holiday periods.

The Qantas Airways subsidiary said yesterday the financial impact of disruptions by pilots and ground staff was estimated to be around A$20 million to A$25 million.

"There's no doubt that industrial action is expensive and frustrating, but we have to hold the line on costs or it threatens the long-term sustainability of our business," Jetstar Group chief executive Gareth Evans said.

The Australian Federation of Air Pilots (Afap), which represents more than 80 per cent of Jetstar's pilots in Australia, said there were no plans for industrial action beyond Friday. It hoped Jetstar will schedule meetings and resume negotiations towards reaching a fair deal.

Jetstar said a business case had developed to sell three of its 11 787-8s that were plying loss-making international routes, with the capital to be reinvested in other parts of the Qantas Group or returned to shareholders.

More about
Airlines - Budget strikes Airplane

TRENDING

Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES