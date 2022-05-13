JFK Electrical Solar & Air Introduces Their Outstanding Solar Panel Services

—

JFK Electrical Solar & Air is thrilled to bring exceptional solar panel service to residents and commercial establishments looking to save money on energy bills, earn tax rebates and help the environment. The company provides residential and commercial customers with low cost, sustainable energy. Understanding how every residence & business need is different, their in-house team is dedicated to creating, producing, and installing high-quality solar, air conditioning, and electrical systems tailored to the specific requirements of different people. JFK Electrical Solar & Air provides top-quality and expert work to residents, businesses, and industries throughout Mandurah, the Peel Region and Cockburn, Fremantle, and Perth.

Solar panel installations are rapidly increasing across Australia, and there has never been a better time to consider switching to solar energy. Smart homeowners and business owners who invest into a solar system from JFK Electrical Solar & Air can also enjoy tax incentives and subsidies. The best part is that the company also work within utility systems where net metering is permitted, allowing homeowners and businesses to save money with solar all year round, regardless of the weather.

To know more, feel free to visit https://jfkelectrical.com.au/

In an interview, John Lyons from JFK Electrical Solar & Air said, “Given the abundance of mediocre contractors on the market, we pledge always to do what is right for our community. We never compromise with products or craftsmanship. JFK Electrical, Solar & Air is your best option for anyone searching for solar system service near me on the internet. We promise to deliver honest advice and dependable service. We'll walk you through every stage of your solar, air conditioning, or electrical installation and keep you informed along the way.”

﻿

Along with being a registered electrical contractor in Western Australia, JFK Electrical Solar & Air are a Clean Energy Council-approved solar power Mandurah retailer. The team of experts also guarantees flawless work and can help with your roofing before installation. Not only do they deliver high-quality products, but the team conducts a thorough survey to determine the best-suited solutions for their customers. They can even help you acquire all the permits needed for the installation.

Customer satisfaction and providing high-quality service and products are among its top goals! Thus, JFK Electrical, Solar & Air always works with reputable manufacturers and suppliers who will stand behind their warranties if the need arises. Established in 2017, the company proudly holds a reputation in the community for being honest and trustworthy. JFK Electrical Solar & Air takes every customer's need as its responsibility. Its experts will put in every effort to bring the best solutions.

About the Company:

JFK Electrical Solar & Air is a family-owned and operated business in Mandurah that provides dependable electrical, solar, and air conditioning services. The company delivers unquestionably high-quality services.







Contact Info:

Name: John Lyons

Email: Send Email

Organization: JFK Electrical Solar & Air

Address: 37 Panton Rd, Greenfields WA 6210, Australia

Phone: 08 9500 5850

Website: https://jfkelectrical.com.au/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUbVCCuwouk

Release ID: 89074968

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.