JIA Group Collaborates with Luxury Lifestyle Media Group Tatler Asia To Develop the Market of Between in Specialty Coffee, Increasing Market Share and Brand Penetration

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach -- 3 February 2021 - JIA Group Holdings Ltd. ("JIA Group", "JIA" or the "Group", Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 8519), a Hong Kong-based hospitality group with strong brand value and growth potential is developing steadily. After the successful opening of the Group's specialty coffee flagship store, Between in Tai Kwun, Central last November, JIA is set to expand its footprint to open a second branch of Between in Wan Chai, and to collaborate with Tatler Asia Limited under its wholly-owned subsidiary Capital Creative Limited to open a pop-up store at HAUS located at Queen's Road Central, which will help increase its market share and traffic, thereby improving operating performance. Leveraging the influence of Tatler Asia in the Asia- Pacific region and its user base, JIA Group is confident that the collaboration will be mutually beneficial, effectively driving sales and enhancing the value of both brands.





Ms. Yenn Wong, Chairperson of JIA Group, said, "Between is the Group's first fast-moving brand. We collaborate with the best roaster in Hong Kong executed by award-winning barista team. We are honored to be able to collaborate with Tatler Asia, a leading lifestyle brand in Asia to open a pop-up store in Hong Kong. The collaboration proves that the Group is well-recognized by the industry for its brand development and gourmet quality. We will join hands with Tatler Asia to promote the popularization and development of modern coffee culture, bringing higher quality coffee and new consumption experiences to consumers in Asia."





The growth potential of specialty coffee market is immense. According to a report published by Adroit Market Research, the increasing purchasing power of global urbanites and emerging countries is driving the development of the global specialty coffee industry. By 2025, the market size is expected to further increase to USD83.563 billion, and the total consumption of specialty coffee beans will rise to 1,644,371.9 tons. The market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3%, and the total consumption will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3%. With the prospect of specialty coffee, the Group will continue to look for related business expansion opportunities and will make announcements in due course.





About JIA Group

JIA Group is a well-established restaurant group in Hong Kong and has more than 10 restaurants and bars in Hong Kong, including Duddell's Hong Kong, Louise, Andō, MONO, 22 Ships, Between, Bibi & Baba, 208 Duecento Otto, Potato Head Hong Kong and Duddell's Hong Kong International Airport.

Over the years, the Group has received a number of international hospitality awards. The multi-brand business model enables the Group to offer various types of cuisines at different price points, thereby capturing different consumer groups with different spending power. Entering 2021, three restaurants of the Group, Louise, Andō and Duddell's Hong Kong have been awarded a Michelin star, demonstrating the Group's outstanding strengths in providing high quality cuisines as well as innovation of new concepts. For more details, please visit JIA Group's website at www.jiagroup.co.





About Tatler Asia Group

Tatler Asia Group is a leading media group in Asia, creating some of the most iconic magazines, websites and experiences. The Group's flagship magazine, Tatler is distributed in 8 markets in Asia, is the most trusted brand for influential and affluent consumers in the region. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tatler Asia Group operates in China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, and additional authorized partners in Thailand and India.