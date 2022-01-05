Jian Xia Qing Yuan R Open Beta Begins Today

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of a new year comes a new battlefield as popular MMORPG Jian Xia Qing Yuan R will be launching its first open beta test today on the 5th of January for Singapore and Malaysia.



Jian Xia Qing Yuan R Open Beta Test Begins Today.

It is being developed by Kingsoft and published in the region by VNGGames, the game is a remake of the original Jian Xia Qing Yuan that was released for PC over 18 years ago with improved gameplay, graphics and adapted for mobile devices.

Jian Xia Qing Yuan R is an MMORPG based on the Wuxia genre of Chinese cinema that involves martial arts and traditional three kingdoms-style fantasy warfare set to the backdrop of medieval China.

The game revolves around two factions, Song and Jin, who are locked in eternal conflict for control of the land. Across their many battles, various warriors from different martial arts schools across all of China have come to aid in their fight on either side. That's you and other players of course.

https://youtu.be/vg_3ub_NKv4

The popularity of the original game would spark a heavy interest in the genre across the Asia Pacific region. With the remake JX1M, that bold wuxia aesthetic returns with several updates that streamline the game while also retaining its faithfulness to the original.

When you start the game, you'll be able to pick between 10 different classes from famous schools of Chinese martial arts like the Shaolin, EMei, and Wu-Dang. Each of the schools also corresponds to a different element based on the Chinese Wuxing elements: Earth, Fire, Water, Wood, and Metal with two schools per element. Each class has its own strengths and weaknesses so it'll be up to you to decide which one best suits your playstyle.

You also can obtain a variety of weapons that you can pick up on the battlefield and sell them in-game when you no longer need them.

With its highly storied lineage and support of popular ambassadors like Christopher Lee, there's no reason to not be interested in Jian Xia Qing Yuan R. The game launches its open beta test on the 5th of January for Mobile Devices. You can download the game at https://jxqy.onelink.me/GAu0/pr. Don't forget to follow its official Facebook fan page https://www.facebook.com/jxqysgmy for more tips and the latest news.