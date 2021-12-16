Jian Xia Qing Yuan R Open Beta date announced, CGI trailer released

VNGGames officially announces the start dates for an upcoming open beta for Jian Xia Qing Yuan R, together with the release of the game's CGI trailer which features Christopher Lee.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Jian Xia Qing Yuan R in Singapore and Malaysia finally have their share of joy together with other Asian countries with the official news from VNGGames. In a post on Jian Xia Qing Yuan R website and fan page, the publisher provided the new details surrounding an upcoming beta for this game. According to VNGGames, the start time for OBT begins on January 5th, 2022 at 10:00 SGT for all platforms (Android and iOS). The beta opens up to all gamers regardless of pre-order status. In addition, the beta becomes available for pre-load on January 4th, 2022.



Jian Xia Qing Yuan R Open Beta starts from January 05th, 2022

Besides providing information regarding start time of Open Beta, VNGGames gave their fans a special gift for this holiday season in the form of an interesting CGI trailer. In that trailer, the game's ambassador Christopher Lee turns into his own 3D model and jumps into the world Jian Xia Qing Yuan R, to begin his journey of swordsman and love. The most impressive fact about this trailer is the 3D model was built totally from the scratch by an in-house team of VNGGames, which really shows the talent and investment of the publisher for Jian Xia Qing Yuan R.

https://youtu.be/qjriOC1NEn4

In case you haven't known, Jian Xia Qing Yuan R is the latest name from the famous series Jian Xia Qing Yuan Online. It recreates many featured highlights from the classic JX series such as Song Jin Battlefield, Wuxing elements, free trading between players, and other unique copies and gameplay. The most intuitive of which is the 100% re-enactment of the game's visuals. Players will be able to relive the heroic and enthusiastic memories in the world of swordsman love from the 2000s.

Right now, players can still register in advance on both the official website and App stores via https://jxqy.onelink.me/GAu0/pr.