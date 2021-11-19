Jian Xia Qing Yuan R: The Return of a Legend

VNGGames will distribute the original martial arts MMORPG "Jian Xia Qing Yuan R" in Singapore and Malaysia, starting with the preregister activities.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 18 years ago, Jian Xia Qing Yuan Online was one of the most popular online PC games all over the world. Now in 2021, the mobile version of this legend has confirmed its debut in Singapore and Malaysia with the preregister activities at https://jxqy.vnggames.com/pre.

Jian Xia Qing Yuan R fully reproduces the popular online game Jian Xia Qing Yuan Online from the game visuals & 2D overhead angle, classic gameplay & occupations, plot, soundtrack, and other details. It also preserves some of the most favorite mechanisms through ages: free PK, Wuxing elements, and especially the free trading system which is also the most famous feature of the JX series and is extremely rare in the MMORPG market nowadays.



Jian Xia Qing Yuan R will be launched in Singapore and Malaysia in the near future.

The original Jian Xia Qing Yuan (JX1) was one of the most successful pioneers of the PC MMORPG genre in Southeast Asia, especially in Singapore and Malaysia, back there in the 2000s. Carrying on that legend, Jian Xia Qing Yuan R keeps all the exciting and favorite features while balancing the user experience on mobile platforms.

This April, Jian Xia Qing Yuan R was first introduced in Viet Nam and made a big impression on Vietnamese gamers. Later in October, this game was brought to China and exceeded the expectation of one of the biggest and most demanding game markets. It has been confirmed that Jian Xia Qing Yuan R will land in Taiwan, and next Singapore and Malaysia in this festive season.

Right now, players can register in advance on both the official website https://jxqy.vnggames.com/pre and app stores. Filling in all required information, the players can obtain the famous mount 'Red Dragon Horse', together with many other in-game items, when the game is launched. They can also get more gifts by liking/following the official Facebook fan page https://www.facebook.com/jxqysgmy. The more preregister amount, the more items the players can get, so remember to invite your friends to relive your memories together.