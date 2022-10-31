"Jiangsu Glimpse", a four-season magazine in English, is a guidance to enjoy beautiful Jiangsu

NANJING, China, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-October, the "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center launched the autumn issue of "Jiangsu Glimpse" magazine. At the best viewing time, it will take people to enjoy the "Charm of Jiangsu", according to the "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center.

Although there are no high mountains in Jiangsu, there is no shortage of famous mountains. Especially in the autumn, at Double Ninth Festival, Jiangsu people climb the mountains and appreciate the beautiful scenery. The ancient towns, streets, and the former residence among famous mountains and lakes are good places to visit. The autumn version magazine for tourists has sorted a number of scenic routes in Jiangsu.

The aura of the landscape has created Jiangsu's natural treasures, humanities, elegance, celebrities. Li Bai, Su Dongpo, Xin Qiji, Liu Bang, Xiang Yu and other famous people in the history and Jiangsu's famous mountains have a natural origin and bond, these celebrities also add a great glory for Jiangsu attractions. The former residence of Xu Beihong, Pearl S.Buck, Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum, the World Literature Hall are all listed in the autumn issue of magazine. Harvest is the most beautiful picture of Jiangsu, the autumn issue brings readers to walk into the fields of Jiangsu, into the cities of Jiangsu to enjoy the osmanthus, maple, ginkgo, chrysanthemum, reeds, sunflowers, pink grass and other good places.

The "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center also launched the winter, spring and summer issues of "Jiangsu Glimpse" magazines. The winter issue showcased the beauty of Jiangsu in winter with themes such as ice and snow, hot springs, water towns, Jiangsu cuisine from different perspectives. The spring issue presented "An Encounter with Flowers and Tea", the special album on "Charm of Jiangsu" in spring, showing the best places to visit and the classic routes to date with spring flowers. In the summer issue, Chinese and foreign editors recommend exciting routes to approach the bamboo sea and forest.

https://youtu.be/J6tk6Pk45Pk

