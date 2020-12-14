Jiangsu Guoqiang Lists as China's Top 500 Private Enterprises for 17 Years

LI YANG, China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, All China Federation Of Industry And Commerce (Hereinafter as ACFIC) released a list of China's Top 500 Private Enterprises for 2020. Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter as JSGQ) was again on this list for the 17th consecutive year, being the only solar mounting structure enterprise on it. In the face of challenging 2020, it has not only maintained the Top 500 position, but also created the historical best annual sales of 20 billion yuan in this year.

As a prominent company of China's galvanization steel industry, JSGQ's main businesses cover 3 areas: new energy, traffic safety protection and building materials. The biggest sales come from building materials, including galvanized pipe, hot-dip galvanized steel tube, buttons and climbing frame，accounting for about 65% of its total sales.

In recent years, JSGQ carries out the development, production and sales of such lines as solar mounting structures, traffic noise barriers and highway guardrail. Global output reaches more than 1.7 million tons. In many areas it has been in the first echelon with rapid layout and development. The troika goes hand in hand and accomplishes the historical breakthrough of 20 billion yuan.

Jiangsu Guoqiang cooperates with SCUT, the only university with galvanized anti-corrosion profession, and improve the quality of galvanized products. The largest investment has been in the intelligent and iterative upgrade of production lines. It imports the advanced intelligent robot technology to improve the efficiency and quality. It also introduces authoritative third-party test standards for the factory to ensure the quality of raw materials and products. By doing so, it can improve worldwide customer satisfactions.

Jiangsu Guoqiang's hot-dip galvanized products are exported to such country markets as USA, India, Netherlands, Australia, UAE and Korea, establishing a long-term business relationship with local clients.

About JSGQ

Founded in 1998, JSGQ has a history of 22 years. It owns 3 main business areas: Solar Mounting Structure, traffic safety protection and building materials. Its annual sales exceed 20 billion yuan in 2020. Its annual productions exceed 3 million tons. Since 2014, it has been on the list of China's top 500 private enterprises for 17 years.

