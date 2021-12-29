Jianpu Technology Inc. Reports First Six Months 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021.

First six months 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights:

The credit card volume for recommendation services, was approximately 1.6 million in the first six months of 2021 remaining stable compared with the same period of 2020. The revenue from credit cards recommendation services in the first six months of 2021 was RMB179.8 million ( US$27.8 million ), compared with RMB170.8 million in the same period of 2020.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2020. The number of domestic loan applications was approximately 5.2 million in the first six months of 2021, representing an increase of approximately 58.7% from the same period of 2020. The average fee per domestic loan application decreased to RMB13.0 (US$2.0) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB14.1 in the first six months of 2020. As a result, the revenue from loan recommendation service was RMB75.1 million ( US$11.6 million ), a 60.8% increase from the same period of 2020.

in the first six months of 2021 from in the first six months of 2020. As a result, the revenue from loan recommendation service was ( ), a 60.8% increase from the same period of 2020. Total revenues for the first six months of 2021 increased by 13.7% to RMB343.5 million ( US$53.2 million ) from RMB302.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery of loan recommendation service and, to a lesser extent, the growth of insurance brokerage business, which was part of advertising, marketing services and other services, in the first six months of 2021.

( ) from in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery of loan recommendation service and, to a lesser extent, the growth of insurance brokerage business, which was part of advertising, marketing services and other services, in the first six months of 2021. Net loss was RMB95.8 million ( US$14.8 million ) in the first six months of 2021, compared with RMB125.2 million in the first six months of 2020. Net loss margin was 27.9% in the first six months of 2021, compared with 41.4% in the same period of 2020.

( ) in the first six months of 2021, compared with in the first six months of 2020. Net loss margin was 27.9% in the first six months of 2021, compared with 41.4% in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss1 was RMB90.0 million ( US$13.9 million ) in the first six months of 2021, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB118.3 million in the first six months of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin1 was 26.2% in the first six months of 2021, improving from 39.2% in the same period of 2020.

First six months 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first six months of 2021 increased by 13.7% to RMB343.5 million (US$53.2 million) from RMB302.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Total revenues from recommendation services increased by 17.2% to RMB254.9 million (US$39.5 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB217.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Revenues from recommendation services for credit cards increased by 5.3% to RMB179.8 million (US$27.8 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB170.8 million in the same period of 2020. Credit card volume for recommendation services in the first six months of 2021 and 2020 were approximately 1.6 million and 1.6 million, respectively. The average fee per credit card for recommendation services increased to RMB109.6 (US$17.0) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB106.8 in the same period of 2020.

Revenues from recommendation services for loans increased by 60.8% to RMB75.1 million (US$11.6 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB46.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in number of loan applications on our platform. The number of domestic loan applications on the Company's platform was approximately 5.2 million in the first six months of 2021, representing an increase of approximately 58.7% from the same period of 2020. The average fee per domestic loan application decreased to RMB13.0 (US$2.0) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB14.1 in the first six months of 2020.

Revenue from big data and system-based risk management services decreased slightly to RMB63.1 million (US$9.8 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB69.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the decrease of revenue in big data services.

Revenues from advertising and marketing services and other services increased by 64.5% to RMB25.5 million (US$4.0 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB15.5 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the growth of insurance brokerage services.

Cost of revenues increased by 65.7% to RMB92.8 million (US$14.4 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB56.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in direct costs relating to credit card business and insurance brokerage services.

Gross profit increased by 1.9% to RMB250.7 million (US$38.8 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB246.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase of our total revenues.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 6.9% to RMB252.0 million (US$39.0 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB235.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in traffic acquisition costs and payroll expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 7.3% to RMB70.1 million (US$10.9 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB75.6 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to continued cost optimization measures, and partially offset by upfront investment in R&D efforts for new businesses.

General and administrative expenses was RMB65.3 million (US$10.1 million) in the first six months of 2021, which remained relatively stable compared with RMB64.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Others, net increased by 800.0% to RMB42.3 million (US$6.6 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB4.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily from the realized investment gain of RMB40.1 million from the investment in Conflux Global, a decentralized applications blockchain solution provider.

Net loss was RMB95.8 million (US$14.8 million) in the first six months of 2021 compared with RMB125.2 million in the same period of 2020. Net loss margin was 27.9% in the first six months of 2021 compared with 41.4% in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses from net loss, was RMB90.0 million (US$13.9 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared with RMB118.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest income and expenses, and income tax benefits from net loss, for the first six months of 2021 was a loss of RMB84.6 million (US$13.1 million), compared with a loss of RMB108.5 million in the same period of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits and short-term investment of RMB868.3 million (US$134.5 million), and working capital of approximately RMB521.7 million (US$80.8 million). Compared to as of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and investment and short-term investment decreased by RMB127.7 million (US$19.8 million), which was attributable to net cash used in operating activities.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The company connects users with financial service providers in a convenient, efficient, and secure way. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with customized search results and recommendations tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through integrated channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management services and solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company include in (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to net (loss)/income or any other measure of performance or as indicators of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted net (loss)/income represents net (loss)/income before share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Jianpu Technology Inc

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, As of December 31, As of June 30, except for number of shares and per 2020 2021 2021 share data) RMB RMB US$







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 549,979 545,348 84,464 Restricted cash, time deposits and investment 391,425 238,938 37,007 Short-term investment 20,000 48,300 7,481 Accounts receivable, net (including amounts

billed through related party of nil and RMB2,811 as of December 31,2020 and June 30,2021, respectively) 240,124 289,107 44,777 Amount due from related parties 872 788 122 Prepayments and other current assets 66,295 70,822 10,969 Total current assets 1,268,695 1,193,303 184,820 Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net 18,114 14,434 2,236 Intangible assets, net 25,172 24,209 3,749 Goodwill 10,236 10,236 1,585 Restricted cash and time deposits 34,581 35,670 5,525 Other non-current assets 46,936 42,457 6,576 Total non-current assets 135,039 127,006 19,671 Total assets 1,403,734 1,320,309 204,491







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings 158,477 165,689 25,662 Accounts payable 185,904 193,769 30,011 Advances from customers 54,275 51,988 8,052 Tax payable 24,059 14,322 2,218 Amount due to related parties 9,495 105,416 16,327 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 220,866 140,409 21,747 Total current liabilities 653,076 671,593 104,017 Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 5,146 4,843 750 Other non-current liabilities 19,874 15,803 2,450 Total non-current liabilities 25,020 20,646 3,200 Total liabilities 678,096 692,239 107,217















Mezzanine equity:





Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,455 1,012 157 Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares 286 286 44 Treasury stock, at cost (88,855) (88,130) (13,650) Additional paid-in capital 1,885,951 1,891,063 292,888 Accumulated losses (1,099,934) (1,193,940) (184,918) Statutory reserves 1,900 1,900 294 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,002 (6,644) (1,029) Total Jianpu's shareholders' equity 700,350 604,535 93,629 Noncontrolling interests 23,833 22,523 3,488 Total shareholders' equity 724,183 627,058 97,117 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 1,403,734 1,320,309 204,491

Jianpu Technology Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, For the Six Months Ended June 30, except for number of shares and per 2020 2021 2021 share data) RMB RMB US$







Revenues:





Recommendation services:





Loans(a) 46,668 75,094 11,631 Credit cards 170,813 179,804 27,848 Total recommendation services 217,481 254,898 39,479 Big data and system-based risk management services(b) 69,160 63,106 9,774 Advertising, marketing and other services 15,503 25,541 3,956 Total revenues 302,144 343,545 53,209 Cost of revenues(c) (56,046) (92,848) (14,380) Gross profit 246,098 250,697 38,829 Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing(d) (235,659) (251,991) (39,029) Research and development (75,565) (70,060) (10,851) General and administrative (64,126) (65,333) (10,119) Loss from operations (129,252) (136,687) (21,170) Net interest expenses (852) (1,771) (274) Others, net 4,681 42,323 6,555 Loss before income tax (125,423) (96,135) (14,889) Income tax benefits 202 295 46 Net loss (125,221) (95,840) (14,843) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,597) (1,834) (284) Net loss attributable to Jianpu's shareholders (122,624) (94,006) (14,559) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net





Foreign currency translation adjustments 11,647 (7,565) (1,172) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 11,647 (7,565) (1,172) Total comprehensive loss (113,574) (103,405) (16,015) Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,673) (1,753) (271) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Jianpu's shareholders (110,901) (101,652) (15,744) Net loss per share attributable to Jianpu's shareholders





Basic (0.29) (0.22) (0.03) Diluted (0.29) (0.22) (0.03) Net loss per ADS attributable to Jianpu's shareholders





Basic (5.80) (4.44) (0.69) Diluted (5.80) (4.44) (0.69) Weighted average number of shares





Basic 422,860,303 423,645,337 423,645,337 Diluted 422,860,303 423,645,337 423,645,337

[a] Including revenues from related party of RMB580 and RMB270 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

[b] Including revenues from related party of RMB1,716 and RMB2,443 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively. [c] Including cost of revenues from related party of RMB2,371 and RMB372 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

[d]Including expenses from related party of nil and RMB13 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Jianpu Technology Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, For the Six Months Ended June 30, except for number of shares and per 2020 2021 2021 share data) RMB RMB US$







Net loss (125,221) (95,840) (14,843) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 6,910 5,834 903 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss (118,311) (90,006) (13,940) Add: Depreciation and amortization 10,488 6,841 1,060 Net interest expenses (852) (1,771) (274) Income tax benefits 202 295 46 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (108,473) (84,641) (13,108)

1 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss represents net loss before share-based compensation expenses. There is no income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustment of share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release for more details about non-GAAP adjusted net loss. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin equals non-GAAP adjusted net loss divided by total revenues.

2 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses and impairment loss. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.