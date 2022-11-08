Jining county highlights Yellow River protection, development

JINING, China, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

Liangshan, a county located along the Yellow River in Jining, Shandong province has been striving for the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin.

Liangshan has taken active measures to build an ecological protection system along the Yellow River. With a three-year action plan in place, the planting area in the county has enjoyed an annual growth of 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares).

An 8.6-kilometer green ecological protection corridor has also been completed around wetlands in Liangshan and from January to May this year, the number of days with good air quality improved by 5.1 percent year-on-year, ranking second in the city. As the environment becomes better, the number of birds in the area continues to grow.

The relocation project of Yellow River beach area was initiated in 2017 in the county. It aims to build resident relocation communities, a home furnishing industrial park and a modern agricultural demonstration zone.

Currently, two relocation communities have been built in Liangshan. A home furnishing industrial park which gives full play to the wood resource has created more than 1,000 jobs and the modern agricultural demonstration zone has become more efficient.

Industries in Liangshan are booming. The county has the biggest special vehicle cluster, which is becoming more intelligent, and the rare earth new material industry achieved an operating income of 4.57 billion yuan ($629.75 million) last year, driving the county's industrial output value up by 17.8 percentage points.