Jining to host 2022 Shandong Conference on Tourism Development

JINING, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- News from Global Times Online: The 2022 Shandong Conference on Tourism Development will open in Jining city in June, local media reported.

The local authority has placed a high priority on planning for the event, which will be designed as a high-level and distinctive tourism gala to maintain Shandong's worldwide and domestic appeal. According to Li Yanhua, director of the city's culture and tourism bureau, the conference will include a grand opening ceremony, cultural performances, tourism forums, exhibitions for 16 Shandong cities to showcase their tourism development, as well as seminars for foreign culture and tourism agencies in China to exchange ideas.

The event will also highlight Jining's rich culture and tourism resources by organizing Confucius-related experience activities and a creative culture product exhibition that will take place both online and offline.

In addition, a batch of high-quality culture and tourism demonstration projects that meet international standards will be on display at the event to show Shandong's achievements in strengthening product development and brand promotion to boost the high-quality development of regional culture and tourism industries.