JinkoSolar Announces High-Level Dialogue with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

SHANGRAO, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, recently hosted a high-level dialogue with delegates from the UN Global Compact Liaison Office in Beijing, on the role of solar PV technology development in achieving global Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") set up by the United Nations.

The dialogue was attended by Ms. Meng Liu, Head of Liaison Office of the UN Global Compact, and Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., the principal operating subsidiary of JinkoSolar.

Mr. Chen briefly introduced how JinkoSolar's advanced technology enhances the penetration of solar PV application, accelerates global energy transition, and brings about effective, scalable, and sustainable change.

Ms. Liu welcomed JinkoSolar's participation in the United Nations Global Compact since last year and JinkoSolar's commitment to the ten principles of the Global Compact. She provided positive feedback on the important role JinkoSolar has played to accelerate the shift towards renewables, enhancing the accessibility of green and clean energy in underdeveloped regions and complimented the Company's efforts to support the acceleration of the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in this regard.

Topics under discussion touched upon JinkoSolar's best practices on advancing renewable investment in the Belt and Road countries, promoting innovative solar plus solutions to assist regions lacking reliable electricity and clean water, forming new partnerships, and staying committed to bridging the energy inequality gap.

"Equality & Responsibility are our core values. We share in the responsibility to create a positive culture and to safeguard equality, diversity, inclusion, dignity, and respect for all. And this has been the pillars of our foundation and successful global presence - with 25,000 employees including nearly 7,000 overseas, 12 global production bases, 35 sales and service centers worldwide with 80% of local employees, a network serving global customers and delivering products to more than 160 countries," said Mr. Kangping Chen.

As a participating company in the UNGC, JinkoSolar has contributed to the world's sustainable development by creating jobs for local communities and developing goods and services that help local people meet their basic needs in a green and sustainable manner. In addition, the Company continues to partner with other businesses spearheading solutions that address the Sustainable Development Goals, so as to forge a greater impact and increase social benefits for all.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 32.5 GW for mono wafers, 24 GW for solar cells, and 45 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 12 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of December 31, 2021.

