JinkoSolar Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

As the price of polysilicon rose rapidly in the second quarter, and there was a certain time gap in the transmission of price increases from upstream to downstream in the industry chain, we quickly increased the external sales of silicon wafers, and proactively lowered the production volume of solar modules.

Over 7GW of new cell capacity was put into production in the second quarter to support the rapidly growing demand for large-size products.

We signed strategic logistic cooperation agreement with Maersk and China COSCO Shipping Corporation to support steady growth in global sales.

We are optimistic about the global demand in the second half of 2021 and in 2022, and will accelerate our market expansion in China .

Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights

Quarterly shipments were 5,203 MW (3,976MW for solar modules, 1,227 MW for cells and wafers), total shipments down 2.8% sequentially, and up 16.4% year over year.

Total revenues were RMB7.93 billion ( US$1.23 billion ), down 0.2% sequentially and down 6.2% year over year.

( ), down 0.2% sequentially and down 6.2% year over year. Gross profit was RMB1.36 billion ( US$210.5 million ), up 0.1% sequentially and down 10.2% year over year.

( ), up 0.1% sequentially and down 10.2% year over year. Gross margin was 17.1%, compared with 17.1% in Q1 2021 and 17.9% in Q2 2020.

Net income was RMB66.2 million ( US$10.3 million ), down 79.2% year over year. Mainly because of the impacts of convertible senior notes.

( ), down 79.2% year over year. Mainly because of the impacts of convertible senior notes. Non-GAAP net income was RMB274.7 million ( US$42.5million ), up 457.4% sequentially and down 27.0% year over year.

( ), up 457.4% sequentially and down 27.0% year over year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.35 (US$0.05) and RMB0.35 (US$0.05) , respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.39 (US$0.22) and RMB1.38 (US$0.21) , respectively.

and , respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were and , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB1.44 (US$0.22) and RMB1.44 (US$0.22) , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB5.76 (US$0.89) and RMB5.75 (US$0.89) , respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to have delivered revenue of US$1.23 billion, and gross margin of 17.1%, as well as a significant increase in Non-GAAP net profit quarter-over-quarter, despite very challenging market conditions. As prices along the supply chain remain high, but relatively stable, we see overall acceptance of price increases continuing well into the second half of the year. Demand for modules is gradually resuming, and our module production volume increased remarkably month-over-month in the third quarter.

We are taking initiatives to strengthen our business for the long-term and increase the reliability of our services to the U.S market. So far, we have formed a few strategic co-operations such as a joint investment with Tongwei Co., Ltd. in a high-purity crystalline silicon project with annual capacity of 45,000 metric tons, an investment in Inner Mongolia Xinte Silicon Materials Co., Ltd., and we have signed a strategic five-year polysilicon supply agreement with Wacker Chemie AG. Wacker will supply polysilicon to JinkoSolar from its production sites in Germany and the United States. Meanwhile, our overseas wafer manufacturing facility started construction in August and will serve our production facilities in Malaysia and the United States when production ramps up. We further improved our traceability system for procurement and production.

Over 7GW of newly-added capacity of large-size cells was put into production during the second quarter to support the rapid growth in demand for large-size products. We are also expanding our investment plan for N-type cell capacity based on our technical advantages and two years of mass production experience.

We expect the proportion of our large-size product shipments to increase rapidly to approximately 50% of total shipments in the second half of this year. In addition, the uptake of the distributed generation businesses achieved rapid development with more flexible business models and lower sensitivity to prices. In response to this trend, we have also raised the proportion of shipments in relation to distributed generation projects for the full year to around 40%, compared with 20%-25% last year, in order to meet the needs of customers facing different distributed application scenarios.

We expect the second half of 2021 through 2022 to be a big moment for solar installations, and we believe we will grow even faster than the industry average and further increase our market shares."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB7.93 billion (US$1.23 billion), a decrease of 0.2% from RMB7.94 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 6.2% from RMB8.45 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly attributable to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1.36 billion (US$210.5 million), compared with RMB1.36 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB1.51 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 17.1% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 17.1% in the first quarter of 2021 and 17.9% in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in the average selling price of solar modules in response to the intensified market competition globally, partially offset by the Company's continued reduction of integrated production costs enabled by its industry-leading integrated cost structure.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB356.4 million (US$55.2 million), compared with RMB149.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB434.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating margin was 4.5% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 1.9% in the first quarter of 2021 and 5.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB1.00 billion (US$155.3 million), a decrease of 17.1% from RMB1.21 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 7.0% from RMB1.08 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to (i) a decrease in shipping costs as a result of a decrease in the shipment of solar modules and (ii) a decrease in disposal and impairment loss on property, plant and equipment. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in shipping costs in relation to the decrease in the shipment of solar modules in the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses accounted for 12.6% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 15.2 % (or 13.7% excluding impairment loss) in the first quarter of 2021 and 12.8% in the second quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB157.5 million (US$24.4 million), an increase of 0.6% from RMB156.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of 48.3% from RMB106.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in interest expense, as the Company's interest-bearing debts increased.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB162.2 million (US$25.1 million), compared with RMB130.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB14.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Exchange Loss/(Gain) and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange loss (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB4.4 million (US$0.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net exchange loss of RMB26.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a net exchange gain of RMB69.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The net exchange loss was mainly due to the exchange rate fluctuation of the US dollars against the RMB in the second quarter of 2021.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes") in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model. The Company recognized a loss from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB335.7 million (US$52.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a gain of RMB414.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a loss of RMB89.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in the Company's stock price in the second quarter of 2021.

Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes in May 2019, the Company entered into a call option transaction with an affiliate of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The Company accounted for the call option transaction as freestanding derivative assets in its consolidated balance sheets, which is marked to market during each reporting period. The Company recorded a gain from a change in fair value of the call option of RMB137.9 million (US$21.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of RMB235.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a gain of RMB38.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in the Company's stock price in the second quarter of 2021. Subsequently in July 2021, the Company exercised all the remaining call option using cash settlement.

Equity in Earnings/(loss)of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and accounts for its investment using the equity method. The Company also holds a 30% equity interest in Jiangsu Jinko-Tiansheng Co., Ltd, which processes and assembles PV modules as an OEM manufacturer, and accounts for its investments using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB0.3 million (US$42.0 thousand) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a gain of RMB43.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a gain of RMB4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The loss primarily arose from interest rate swap recorded by the equity affiliate due to a decrease in long-term interest rates in the second quarter of 2021 partially offset by revenue generated from operations. Hedge accounting was not applied for the derivative.

Income Tax Benefit/(Expenses)

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB6.9 million (US$1.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with an income tax expense of RMB52.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an income tax expense of RMB22.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The sequential change was mainly due to additional 2020 income tax deduction for R&D costs approved by the local tax bureau in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year change was mainly due to lower profit generated compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Net Income and Earnings/(loss) per Share

Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB66.2 million (US$10.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders of RMB221.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB318.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ordinary share were RMB0.35 (US$0.05) and RMB0.35 (US$0.05), respectively, during the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB1.16 and RMB(0.90), respectively, in the first quarter of 2021, and RMB1.79 and RMB1.64, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS of RMB1.39 (US$0.22) and RMB1.38 (US$0.21), respectively in the second quarter of 2021; RMB4.64 and RMB(3.61), respectively, in the first quarter of 2021; and RMB7.16 and RMB6.55, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. The difference between basic earning and diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the dilutive impact of share-based compensation.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB274.7 million (US$42.5 million), compared with RMB49.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB376.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB1.44 (US$0.22) and RMB1.44 (US$0.22), respectively, during the second quarter of 2021; RMB0.26 and RMB0.24, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021, and both RMB2.12 in the second quarter of 2020. This translates into non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB5.76 (US$0.89) and RMB5.75 (US$0.89), respectively, in the second quarter of 2021; RMB1.04 and RMB0.96, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021, and both RMB8.46 in the second quarter of 2020.

Because of the dilutive impact of call option arrangement during the second quarter of 2020, potential shares underlying the call option arrangement were removed from weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding since their issuance date, and changes in income of the assumed exercise of call option, including the change in fair value of the call option, foreign exchange gain/(loss) on the call option, and the issuance costs of the call option were also recorded as the adjustment to the Company's consolidated net income to arrive at the diluted net income available to the Company's ordinary shareholders. Under that situation, the Company implemented the same denominator for both non-GAAP basic and dilutive earnings per ordinary share in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had RMB6.52 billion (US$1.01 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB7.04 billion as of March 31, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB3.91 billion (US$606.1 million), compared with RMB4.59 billion as of March 31, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's inventories were RMB9.88 billion (US$1.53 billion), compared with RMB9.10 billion as of March 31, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB20.15 billion (US$3.12 billion), of which RMB436.5 million (US$67.6 million) was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects, compared with RMB17.48 billion, of which RMB458.5 million was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects as of March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments

Total shipments in the second quarter of 2021 were 5,203 MW, including 3,976 MW for solar module shipments and 1,227 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Solar Products Production Capacity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's in-house annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity was 27 GW, 12 GW (940 MW for N type cells) and 31 GW, respectively.

Operations and Business Outlook

Shipments of the Company's large-size products are expected to account for 50% of its total solar module shipments in the second half of 2021, and its annual shipment from sales to distributed generation projects is expected to account for approximately 40% of total shipments. Shipments in the Chinese market are expected to gradually increase in the second half of 2021 and in 2022. We continue to strengthen our global supply chain management to strengthen our business for the long-term and increase the reliability of our services to the U.S market. Our 7GW silicon wafer production facility in Vietnam will start construction soon, and will supply silicon wafers to our cell and module facilities in the United States and Malaysia starting 2022.

With the high and relatively stable production material prices in the second half of the year and the overall increase in customer acceptance of prices, our module production volume are starting to increase in the third quarter.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects total shipments to be in the range of 5 GW to 5.5 GW (solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.5 GW to 5 GW). Total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of US$1.24 billion to US$1.37 billion. Gross margin for the third quarter is expected to be between 12% and 15%.

For full year 2021, the Company estimates total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 25 GW to 30 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

JinkoSolar expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 32.5 GW, 24 GW (including 940 MW N-type cells) and 45 GW, respectively, by the end of 2021, from previous guidance of 30 GW, 24 GW and 33 GW, respectively.

Recent Business Developments

In May 2021 , the maximum solar conversion efficiency of JinkoSolar's large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells reached 25.25%, setting a new world record for large-size contact-passivated solar cells.

, the maximum solar conversion efficiency of JinkoSolar's large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells reached 25.25%, setting a new world record for large-size contact-passivated solar cells. In June 2021 , JinkoSolar's flagship Tiger Pro dual glass module received the world's first IEC TS 62804-1-1:2020 certificate issued by DEKRA, one of the world's largest independent inspection companies.

, JinkoSolar's flagship Tiger Pro dual glass module received the world's first IEC TS 62804-1-1:2020 certificate issued by DEKRA, one of the world's largest independent inspection companies. In June 2021 , JinkoSolar was ranked Top Performer in PV Evolution Labs' (PVEL) 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the seventh consecutive time.

, JinkoSolar was ranked Top Performer in PV Evolution Labs' (PVEL) 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the seventh consecutive time. In June 2021 , JinkoSolar was recognized as an "Overall High Achiever" in Renewable Energy Testing Center's ("RETC") 2021 PV Module Index Report for the second consecutive year.

, JinkoSolar was recognized as an "Overall High Achiever" in Renewable Energy Testing Center's ("RETC") 2021 PV Module Index Report for the second consecutive year. In June 2021 , JinkoSolar's holding subsidiary, Shangrao JinkoSolar Industry Development Co., Ltd. planned to invest RMB315 million of monetary capital to increase capital and shares in Inner Mongolia Xinte Silicon Materials Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 1799).

, JinkoSolar's holding subsidiary, Shangrao JinkoSolar Industry Development Co., Ltd. planned to invest of monetary capital to increase capital and shares in Inner Mongolia Xinte Silicon Materials Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 1799). In June 2021 , the application documents regarding a potential initial public offering and listing of the shares of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), a principal operating subsidiary of JinkoSolar, was submitted to and received by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

, the application documents regarding a potential initial public offering and listing of the shares of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), a principal operating subsidiary of JinkoSolar, was submitted to and received by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In July 2021 , the maximum solar conversion efficiency of JinkoSolar's advanced high-efficiency solar module reached 23.53% and outperformed the previous record of 23.01%, also set by JinkoSolar, in January 2021 , after recently setting a test record of 25.25% for large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells.

, the maximum solar conversion efficiency of JinkoSolar's advanced high-efficiency solar module reached 23.53% and outperformed the previous record of 23.01%, also set by JinkoSolar, in , after recently setting a test record of 25.25% for large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells. In July 2021 , JinkoSolar was selected as an "Eco-Leader" by Green Builder® Media for the third time.

, JinkoSolar was selected as an "Eco-Leader" by Green Builder® Media for the third time. In July 2021 , the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a Rule 36 summary affirmance agreeing with the International Trade Commission's conclusion that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS.

, Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a Rule 36 summary affirmance agreeing with the International Trade Commission's conclusion that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS. In August 2021 , JinkoSolar obtained the first photovoltaic module LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) certificate in the Greater China region issued by TÜV Rheinland ( China ) Ltd., and concurrently passed the Italian EPD certification.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 27 GW for mono wafers, 12 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Hong Kong, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of June 30, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), JinkoSolar uses certain non-GAAP financial measures including, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per Share, and non-GAAP earnings per ADS, which are adjusted from the comparable GAAP results to exclude certain expenses or incremental ordinary shares relating to share-based compensation, convertible senior notes and call option:

Non-GAAP net income is adjusted to exclude the expenses relating to issuance cost of convertible senior notes, change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option, exchange (gain)/loss on the convertible senior notes and call option, and stock-based compensation (benefit)/expense; given these Non-GAAP net income adjustments above are either related to the Company or its subsidiaries incorporated in Cayman Islands , which are not subject to tax exposures, or related to those subsidiaries with tax loss positions which result in no tax impacts, therefore no tax adjustment is needed in conjunction with these Non-GAAP net income adjustments; and

, which are not subject to tax exposures, or related to those subsidiaries with tax loss positions which result in no tax impacts, therefore no tax adjustment is needed in conjunction with these Non-GAAP net income adjustments; and Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS are adjusted to exclude the expenses relating to issuance cost of convertible senior notes, change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option, exchange gain on the convertible senior notes and call option, and stock-based compensation. As the Non-GAAP net income is adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of call option, the dilutive impact of call option, if any, is also excluded from the denominator for the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS.

The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP information is useful for analysts and investors to evaluate JinkoSolar's current and future performances based on a more meaningful comparison of net income and diluted net income per ADS when compared with its peers and historical results from prior periods. These measures are not intended to represent or substitute numbers as measured under GAAP. The submission of non-GAAP numbers is voluntary and should be reviewed together with GAAP results.

Currency Convenience Translation

The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rate in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of June 30, 2021, which was RMB6.4566 to US$1.00. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except ADS and Share data)

For the quarter ended

For the six months ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Revenues from third parties 8,448,719

7,940,050

7,925,417

1,227,491

16,879,932

15,865,467

2,457,248



























Revenues from related parties 1,943

544

2,799

434

54,653

3,343

518



























Total revenues 8,450,662

7,940,594

7,928,216

1,227,925

16,934,585

15,868,810

2,457,766



























Cost of revenues (6,937,720)

(6,582,222)

(6,569,088)

(1,017,422)

(13,764,765)

(13,151,310)

(2,036,878)



























Gross profit 1,512,942

1,358,372

1,359,128

210,503

3,169,820

2,717,500

420,888



























Operating expenses:

























Selling and marketing (709,189)

(614,856)

(509,440)

(78,902)

(1,323,010)

(1,124,296)

(174,132) General and administrative (294,452)

(363,872)

(378,503)

(58,623)

(533,046)

(742,375)

(114,979) Research and development (74,643)

(107,144)

(114,806)

(17,781)

(146,427)

(221,950)

(34,376) Impairment of long-lived assets -

(123,405)

-

-

-

(123,405)

(19,113) Total operating expenses (1,078,284)

(1,209,277)

(1,002,749)

(155,306)

(2,002,483)

(2,212,026)

(342,600)



























Income from operations 434,658

149,095

356,379

55,197

1,167,337

505,474

78,288 Interest expenses, net (106,239)

(156,535)

(157,523)

(24,397)

(214,852)

(314,058)

(48,641) Subsidy income 14,379

130,315

162,216

25,124

19,440

292,531

45,306 Exchange (loss)/gain 51,616

(71,543)

(110,256)

(17,076)

62,567

(181,799)

(28,156) Change in fair value of interest rate swap -

-

-

-

(78,878)

-

- Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 18,133

44,904

105,812

16,388

(99,654)

150,716

23,343 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option (51,165)

179,104

(197,733)

(30,625)

14,825

(18,629)

(2,885) Other income/(expense), net 2,127

3,239

1,366

211

(60)

4,605

713 Income before income taxes 363,509

278,579

160,261

24,822

870,725

438,840

67,968 Income tax (expenses)/benefit (22,754)

(52,210)

6,900

1,069

(132,274)

(45,310)

(7,018) Equity in earnings/(loss) of affiliated companies 4,211

43,448

(268)

(42)

(97,316)

43,180

6,688 Net income 344,966

269,817

166,893

25,849

641,135

436,710

67,638 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests 26,923

48,725

100,657

15,590

40,651

149,382

23,136 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar

Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 318,043

221,092

66,236

10,259

600,484

287,328

44,502



























Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per share:

























Basic 1.79

1.16

0.35

0.05

3.37

1.51

0.23 Diluted 1.64

(0.90)

0.35

0.05

2.77

1.09

0.17



























Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per ADS:

























Basic 7.16

4.64

1.39

0.22

13.48

6.03

0.93 Diluted 6.55

(3.61)

1.38

0.21

11.08

4.36

0.67



























Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:

























Basic 177,718,162

190,427,792

190,716,434

190,716,434

178,231,033

190,573,717

190,573,717 Diluted 170,989,776

205,142,801

191,192,954

191,192,954

197,139,692

205,653,994

205,653,994



























Weighted average ADS outstanding:

























Basic 44,429,541

47,606,948

47,679,108

47,679,108

44,557,758

47,643,429

47,643,429 Diluted 42,747,444

51,285,700

47,798,239

47,798,239

49,284,923

51,413,499

51,413,499



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



























Net income 344,966

269,817

166,893

25,849

641,135

436,710

67,638 Other comprehensive income/(loss):

























-Foreign currency translation adjustments 30,442

89,001

(64,338)

(9,965)

75,482

24,663

3,820 -Change in the instrument-specific credit risk (52,681)

22,638

22,772

3,527

(13,479)

45,410

7,033 Comprehensive income 322,727

381,456

125,327

19,411

703,138

506,783

78,491 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests 26,923

48,725

100,657

15,590

40,651

149,382

23,136 Comprehensive income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co.,

Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 295,804

332,731

24,670

3,821

662,487

357,401

55,355



























Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results





















































1. Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS





















































GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 318,043

221,092

66,236

10,259

600,484

287,328

44,502



























Change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option 51,165

(179,104)

197,733

30,625

(14,825)

18,629

2,885



























Net interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option 6,734

5,423

5,714

885

12,862

11,137

1,725



























Exchange loss/(gain) on convertible senior notes and call option (291)

1,785

4,906

760

4,373

6,691

1,036



























Stock-based compensation expense 423

84

84

13

672

168

26



























Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 376,074

49,280

274,673

42,542

603,566

323,953

50,174



























Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

























Basic 2.12

0.26

1.44

0.22

3.39

1.70

0.26 Diluted 2.12

0.24

1.44

0.22

3.06

1.58

0.24



























Non-GAAP earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders -

























Basic 8.46

1.04

5.76

0.89

13.54

6.80

1.05 Diluted 8.46

0.96

5.75

0.89

12.25

6.30

0.98



























Non-GAAP weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

























Basic 177,718,162

190,427,792

190,716,434

190,716,434

178,231,033

190,573,717

190,573,717 Diluted 177,718,162

205,142,801

191,192,954

191,192,954

197,139,692

205,653,994

205,653,994



























Non-GAAP weighted average ADS outstanding

























Basic 44,429,541

47,606,948

47,679,108

47,679,108

44,557,758

47,643,429

47,643,429 Diluted 44,429,541

51,285,700

47,798,239

47,798,239

49,284,923

51,413,499

51,413,499

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 7,481,678

5,704,725

883,549 Restricted cash 593,094

816,449

126,452 Restricted short-term investments 6,400,637

6,648,041

1,029,650 Short-term investments 570,000

873,007

135,212 Accounts receivable, net - related parties 410,358

1,684

261 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 4,534,758

3,913,262

606,087 Notes receivable, net - related parties 33,001

42,399

6,567 Notes receivable, net - third parties 1,051,561

1,261,661

195,406 Advances to suppliers, net - third parties 1,002,613

1,926,269

298,341 Inventories, net 8,376,936

9,880,635

1,530,315 Forward contract receivables 183,146

55,131

8,539 Call Option - concurrent with issuance of convertible

senior notes -

554,151

85,827 Prepayments and other current assets, net - related parties 23,756

20,373

3,155 Prepayments and other current assets, net 3,020,592

2,808,184

434,932 Total current assets 33,682,130

34,505,971

5,344,293











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 1,389,194

1,551,100

240,235 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 26,405

26,749

4,143 Project Assets 645,355

511,080

79,156 Long-term investments 194,258

217,678

33,714 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,455,444

15,941,047

2,468,954 Land use rights, net 760,962

776,760

120,305 Intangible assets, net 35,838

36,717

5,687 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 829,122

745,504

115,464 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 316,512

457,026

70,784 Deferred tax assets 255,107

255,107

39,511 Call Option - concurrent with issuance of convertible

senior notes 756,929

-

- Other assets, net - related parties 107,319

16,013

2,480 Other assets, net - third parties 1,777,799

2,317,235

358,894 Total non-current assets 19,550,244

22,852,016

3,539,327











Total assets 53,232,374

57,357,987

8,883,620











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable - related parties 14,114

14,410

2,232 Accounts payable - third parties 4,436,495

4,091,329

633,666 Notes payable - third parties 9,334,876

9,344,402

1,447,264 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 995,054

955,342

147,964 Advances from third parties 2,451,495

3,670,770

568,530 Income tax payable 73,720

97,811

15,149 Other payables and accruals 3,408,391

3,721,074

576,320 Other payables due to related parties 71,515

1,216

188 Forward contract payables 17,895

6,395

990 Convertible senior notes - current 1,831,612

-

- Financing lease liabilities - current 272,330

192,372

29,794 Operating lease liabilities - current 48,244

60,355

9,348 Short-term borrowings from third parties,

including current portion of long-term bank

borrowings 8,238,531

9,690,428

1,500,856 Guarantee liabilities to related parties 22,519

7,694

1,192 Total current liabilities 31,216,791

31,853,598

4,933,493











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 7,301,536

8,198,059

1,269,718 Convertible senior notes -

1,358,363

210,384 Accrued warranty costs - non current 769,332

768,099

118,963 Financing lease liabilities 313,088

237,594

36,799 Operating lease liabilities 277,239

411,294

63,701 Deferred tax liability 328,713

328,713

50,911 Long-term Payables 97

338,153

52,373 Guarantee liabilities to related parties

- non current 34,812

11,118

1,722 Total non-current liabilities 9,024,817

11,651,393

1,804,571











Total liabilities 40,241,608

43,504,991

6,738,064











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000

shares authorized, 190,380,309 and 193,694,353 shares

issued as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021,

respectively) 26

26

4 Additional paid-in capital 5,251,245

5,606,692

868,366 Statutory reserves 692,009

692,009

107,179 Accumulated other comprehensive income (128,615)

(58,542)

(9,067) Treasury stock, at cost; 2,945,840 ordinary shares as of

December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (43,170)

(43,170)

(6,686) Accumulated retained earnings 4,216,353

4,503,681

697,531











Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 9,987,848

10,700,696

1,657,327











Non-controlling interests 3,002,918

3,152,300

488,229











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 53,232,374

57,357,987

8,883,620

