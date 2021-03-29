JinkoSolar Launches New Tiger Pro Modules for Distributed Generation Market

SHANGRAO, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has launched a new series of ultra-efficient Tiger Pro modules with higher power capacity targeted for distributed generation market. The new module is based on the Tiger Pro 182mm, 54-cell design that delivers a maximum power of 415W and an ultra-high efficiency of 21.3%.

Suitable for a variety of distributed energy resources (DER), the new Tiger Pro modules feature a re-design in terms of size and weight, two of the most important features to fit the height and arm-length of installers, which are also user-friendly for rooftop installation. The new Tiger Pro module is about 1.7 meters in length and 1.1 meters in width, making the design a better fit to meet market demands in terms of installation, manual handling, and transportation compared with conventional modules. High quality modules are always accompanied by reliable warranty and JinkoSolar's Tiger Pro Series offers the industry's outstanding 15-year product warranty and 25-year linear warranty. The degradation is 2% in the first year, and the maximum annual degradation is 0.55% from the second year to the 25th year. With upgraded module materials and optimized process design, Tiger Pro modules provide superior mechanical load safety and reliability under extreme weather conditions. Excellent mechanical load performance makes the modules suitable for installation in high snow/wind load areas.

Thanks to its improved size design, higher module power and higher conversion efficiency, the Tiger Pro Modules Series can provide customers with lower LCOE and long-term reliable power generation for a wide variety of distributed scenarios, from industrial and commercial rooftops to residential needs. The Tiger Pro modules continue to meet the needs of most residential customers with its small size and elegant appearance, and is expected to become the best choice for high efficiency PV modules in the residential market.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "JinkoSolar has continued to dominate the global industry through its efforts in R&D, iterative innovation, reliable production and quality as well as outstanding customer service. JinkoSolar will continue to maintain its leading position worldwide, strengthen innovation and cooperation with our global partners, as well as promote carbon neutrality through green transformation and renewable energy solutions for our global customers".

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ms. Stella Wang

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

