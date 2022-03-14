JinkoSolar Receives UNGC Best Practices Sustainable Award 2021

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that it has won the "UGGC Best Practices Sustainability Awards 2021" for the first time, in the category of sustainable large-scale manufacturing category, as announced by UN Global Compact Network China, for its continuous commitment towards UN SDGs and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

The award nominees underwent a rigorous and documented process of successive stages of short-listing by multi-disciplinary experts, who assessed the performance of companies in each of the four areas of the UN Global Compact, namely Human Rights, Environment, Labor and Transparency.

"This recognition signifies JinkoSolar's commitment and dedication to the UNGC's ten principles, which is a strategic policy guideline for JinkoSolar to conduct its operations focusing on people, environment, and across the board transparency. The benchmarks are well reflected in our corporate business principles as it furthers fairness, equity and respect for people as part of its corporate," said Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar, "Our purpose is to empower the world with renewable, clean, affordable and accessible solar PV for everyone, today and for generations to come."