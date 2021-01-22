JinkoSolar Supplied 17.5MW High-efficiency Modules to Fauji Solar Power Plant in Pakistan

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the world largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers, announced that its high performance solar panels are now powering a 17.5 MW solar plant, which is so far one of the largest ground mounting projects in Pakistan.



Fauji Solar Power Plant in Pakistan

Spanning across three years of deployment, this project has been kicked off through three phases, applying three generations of JinkoSolar's modules - Eagle, Cheetah and Tiger. The project owner continues to be impressed by each new generation released by JinkoSolar.



Fauji Solar Power Plant in Pakistan

"High-quality solar from JinkoSolar was an obvious and constant choice for our installation. This way we will tap into a greater energy yield, and manage a decent profitability that will enable us to run our business more efficiently." said by Mr. Amir Mushtaq, Deputy Manager of the Fauji Project at Fauji Cement Company Ltd.



Fauji Solar Power Plant in Pakistan

Mr. Amir Mushtaq also commented: "Following thorough benchmark analysis, JinkoSolar clearly stands out as the most reliable panel technology partner for our project. Both Eagle, Cheetah and their latest Tiger panels deliver more energy in the same space over 25 years, with field-proven reliability, ease and velocity of installation, which were vital to meet the requests of each phase of our project."

"The winning combination of JinkoSolar's leading-edge technology and its field proven products provides a compelling superior-quality solar offering that enables our customers stick to Jinkosolar's panel whenever they need it," said Anit Li, General Manager of APAC at JinkoSolar.