JinkoSolar's subsidiary Signs Long-term Supply Agreement with Wacker for over 70,000 Metric Tons of Polysilicon

SHANGRAO, China, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has signed a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with Wacker Chemie AG ("Wacker"). According to the agreement, Wacker will supply over 70,000 tons of polysilicon to Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. from September 2021 to December 2026.The purchase price will be decided based on the market price. Wacker will reserve the agreed capacity to Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. and supply polysilicon from its production sites in Germany and the United States.

Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., commented, "As a leader in the global polysilicon market, Wacker's products have always been of superior quality. By locking in over 70,000 tons of polysilicon from Wacker, we will ensure the reliability of the manufacturing of our products from a high-quality raw material source, as well as the stable supply of our high efficiency products to our global clients. With the rapid growth in demand for our global shipments, we have always set our sights on the long haul and are working towards reaching long-term partnerships with key raw material suppliers in the PV industry. This ensures we can continue to provide our global clients with a steady supply of more highly efficient and clean products, and to promote the development and advancement of the global PV industry together."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of March 31, 2021.

