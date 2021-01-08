JinSheng New Materials Co., Ltd chose Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week to showcase their new, highly innovative dual chamber airless bottle

Responding to the growing increase in demand for specialist skincare packaging design, JinSheng's airtight bottle is ideal for use for complementary day and night products or two-step creams.

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an elite exhibitor, JinSheng New Materials is proud to continue to support Cosmoprof Asia by attending this year's first ever Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week in order to present their new product.



Insist on airtight

Airtight containers help the skincare products to last as long as possible, especially when they are chock full of fabulous ingredients including sensitive actives such as antioxidants, vitamin C, peptides, growth factors and retinol – many of which are often used for anti-aging serums. Relatively unstable ingredients like these degrade faster when mixed with air and light, and especially when contaminated by irritants, therefore airless bottles are an ideal solution.

At JinSheng, their new dual chamber airless bottles allow the client to offer two-in-one products, while maintaining the integrity of both skincare options inside. The bottle uses an oval piston inside the inner bottle, guaranteeing the airtight function, with items passing a vacuum test following exposure to high temperatures for numerous weeks.



At JinSheng New Materials advanced technology, experienced technicians and professional output guarantees products’ high quality products

About Zheijiang JinSheng New Materials Co., Ltd

Zhejiang JinSheng New Materials Co., Ltd is a professional manufacturer of acrylic containers, providing a one-stop, complete service to clients, including mold development, injection molding, hot stamping, printing, coating and assembly.

Located in Lihai Town, Binhai New City, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, Jinsheng is among the highly qualified manufacturers thanks to the use of advanced technology and near complete range of products.

The company attaches great importance to innovation, maintaining a constantly developing catalogue of new designs and products, and working to explore new application areas to meet the demands of customers all over the world. They export to countries and regions like North America, Europe and Southeast Asia (which contributes to 60% of the total sales), and products are supplied to both domestic and foreign brands of cosmetic companies.

JinSheng is equipped with advanced machines by Demag, Sumitomo, Toyo and Toshiba, including entirely automatic injection machines, vacuum metallization machines, automatic hot stamping and silk screen printing machines. In addition, JinSheng offers a one-stop service from the initial design of products and creation of new tooling, through sampling, to mass production, incorporating silk screen printing, hot-stamping, coating and so on.

The team of experienced technicians and skilled workers are supported with the combined force of IS09001, ISO14001, SA8000 and GB/T28001 certificates, as well as a highly effective management system. The combination guarantees their products' high quality level, swift and efficient processing, and the continual upgrading of the company's image and reputation within the industry.

Founded over 20 years ago, Jinsheng offers an annual product capacity of 80 million sets of acrylic containers with an annual sales value close to CNY400 million. Always following the principles of best practices and with a can-do practical attitude, the team is dedicated to ensuring the satisfaction of customers, striving for the continual innovation of their products, and learning from others for constant improvement. Their consistent effort allows their customers' businesses to flourish and enjoy optimal success.

Ms. Sandy

Sales director

Contact number: +0086-13757522882

Email address: jyl@zj-jinsheng.com

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates!