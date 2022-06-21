JIOS Aerogel Launches New Website to Reflect the Brand's Sharpened Focus on Energy Conservation and Electric Vehicles

Singapore-based company offers leading industry solutions in thermal protection, energy conservation, and energy storage.

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JIOS Aerogel, an innovator in critical components for Li-ion battery systems -- the world's primary energy storage medium, today announced the launch of a brand-new website that highlights the company's sharpened focus on the global challenges faced by the energy industry, primarily, thermal protection, energy conservation, and energy storage.

JIOS Aerogel's solutions address critical challenges in electrification, supporting the rapidly expanding markets for electric vehicles (EVs) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). The new website aligns with the brand's ethos of energy conservation for a cleaner, greener future.

"In the past two years, we have seen it all: bushfires, tsunamis, health pandemics, and floods. If there is one key takeaway from everything we have witnessed, sustainability is the future. Our new website reiterates our ultimate goal to address key issues in the energy sector, like thermal protection, energy conservation, and storage. With this, we hope to collaborate and partner with more businesses looking for sustainable and efficient energy solutions," said JIOS Aerogel Marketing Director Stephen Hodson.

Towards a cleaner, greener, more resilient future

As more businesses begin to realize the implications of climate change globally, there is significant demand in the EV and ESS markets. This is even more pertinent in APAC, a region of natural disasters and catastrophes caused due to climate change.

Research suggests that the electric vehicle market in the Asia Pacific alone is estimated to reach USD 166.3 billion by 2025, with an average annual growth rate of 29.9% between 2020 and 2025. The global electric vehicle market size was USD 246.70 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,318.22 billion by 2028 . Furthermore, the APAC battery energy storage system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12.4% between 2021 and 2026.

Therefore, the JIOS Aerogel website launch couldn't be more timely as businesses and founders revisit their strategies moving forward in the post-pandemic era with a keen inclination towards sustainability. The new website can be accessed now at www.jiosaerogel.com on desktop or mobile.

JIOS Aerogel offers a wide range of products and solutions that help with thermal protection, energy conservation, and storage. One of their star products is the JIOS AeroVa® Aerogel Powder. It is the ultimate additive choice for applications requiring thermal performance and fire resistance at high operating temperatures. For the EV market, JIOS Aerogel's Thermal Blades™ provide a compressible cell-to-cell barrier that can mitigate thermal runaway in batteries and improve battery safety.

About JIOS Aerogel

JIOS Aerogel is the world's leading manufacturer of silica aerogel powder. JIOS has dramatically lowered the cost of aerogel production through a patent-protected manufacturing process, making this advanced, multi-functional material available for a myriad of industries and applications.

JIOS has already established a Joint-Venture with Armacell GMBH to produce Armagel® aerogel blankets used to provide insulation in the industrial and oil and gas sectors.

The company also provides aerogel powder to supercharge gypsum boards, achieves an A60 rating for insulation coating used on ships, improves thermal and fire performance of EV battery cells, and even makes synthetic down insulation perform just like natural down.