Jitterbit Sees Strong Business Momentum in First Half of 2022, Expands Employee Base and Partner Ecosystem to Meet Rising Demand

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced substantial growth in the first half of its fiscal year. As one of the top providers in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) space, Jitterbit saw high demand for its solutions as a crucial enabler of hyperautomation. To support that demand, the company made multiple acquisitions, increased its partner network across the globe, and delivered unique, new technology advancements that seamlessly brought low-code app development together with integration technologies.



Global Reach, Advanced Technologies

Jitterbit expanded its global reach and technology offerings through the acquisitions of Wevo in Brazil, eBridge Connections in Canada, and PrimeApps in Turkey, and successfully integrated the employees and technologies in record time.

Wevo has rapidly grown Jitterbit’s reach in Latin America, bringing on more than 130 new enterprise customers and more than 20 regional technology partners, providing more than 200 endpoints and connectors to apps and services such as MercadoLibre, PicPay, VTEX, and Zenvia to help Jitterbit customers conduct business seamlessly across borders.





eBridge Connections enables Jitterbit to provide the most advanced iPaaS platform on the market with e-commerce and business-to-business (B2B) integration capabilities helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and reap massive time efficiencies to give companies a rich Customer 360 view. The acquisition also allowed Jitterbit to provide seamless integration with retail outlets that use electronic data interchange (EDI) to do transactions with partners such as Best Buy, Costco, Kroger, Lowe’s, Target, The Home Depot, and Walmart.





Stemming from the addition of PrimeApps, a low-code application platform (LCAP) innovator, Jitterbit expanded the capabilities of its Harmony platform and brought to market App Builder , a low-code application development tool that leverages integration to help organizations rapidly build, deploy and maintain web and mobile-based applications to support their businesses. The addition of App Builder within the Harmony platform leads to a number of benefits, including workflow hyperautomation, which enables companies to automate processes from end to end, and increase productivity by reducing process touch points by up to 90%. Jitterbit offers a unified platform that allows users to build integrations using the company’s iPaaS, expose those integrations via an application programming interface (API) using Jitterbit’s API Manager and then build applications using its LCAP.



Within the Harmony platform, Jitterbit also made improvements to Jitterbit Cloud Studio and no-code Connector Builder. In Cloud Studio, the company has grown to thousands of users who have successfully transitioned to a cloud native browser based integration design platform. Jitterbit’s connectors doubled, with more than 30% more being added in the first half of 2022. Nearly all of the company’s install base is on Cloud Studio today.

Customer and Partner Success

Jitterbit grew its extensive roster of customers, from global enterprises to small and midsize businesses and organizations, bringing on new customers and expanding existing relationships with companies such as CancerLinQ, FedEx, Fujifilm, Nestlé, Pfizer, University of Pittsburgh, WEX, and Wiley. Jitterbit grew its customer support teams by 185% year-over-year (YoY), realized a gross customer retention of nearly 90% and net retention of 105%, which is a testament to its longstanding reputation for excellent customer service.

Jitterbit has increased partnerships with global category leaders in the first half of the year, leading the company to attract nearly 50 new partners. The company’s new and expanded partner indirect sales annual recurring revenue (ARR) and deal business grew 93% and 94%, respectively. Jitterbit’s partner referral deal business grew 117% YoY.

Leadership and Employee Expansion

Jitterbit appointed Avner Alkhas to chief financial officer, Jeremy Parker to chief operating officer, and Colin Lillywhite to managing director of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to spearhead new growth opportunities and market share. Over the last several months, Jitterbit grew to 500 employees, nearly doubling its employee base.

“Our portfolio of strategic acquisitions has led to significant employee expansion, global expansion, and technology advancements that have helped us far outpace competitors,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “Looking to the next two quarters, we are well positioned to scale as we continue to provide the most important integrations and connections to meet customer demand in crucial areas, such as customer experience and e-commerce, extend our App Builder low-code offering to more customers, and meet strong demand in high-growth global regions.”

Industry Recognition

Jitterbit's momentum was also highlighted by several awards the company received. The Stevie 20th Annual American Business Awards recognized Jitterbit's customer service department as a Silver Stevie Winner in the customer service department of the year category. Jitterbit’s customer service department improved its customer satisfaction ratings, outpacing competitors measured from direct client feedback and industry leaders like Gartner, Forrester, and G2. Jitterbit’s Harmony platform was named a finalist in the best iPaaS category for the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) 37th Annual CODiE Awards.

Jitterbit was recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the 2022 Data Integration and iPaaS Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The company was also ranked No. 1 by G2 in the Spring 2022 Grid report categories for global enterprise iPaaS, including best usability, most implementable and best results. In the report, Jitterbit was ranked No.1 for EDI relationships in the global enterprise category.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com