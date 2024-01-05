J&J Roofing & Construction Announces Growth and the Expansion of its Roofing Services to the Portland, Oregon Area

Vancouver, WA – J&J Roofing & Construction, a highly acclaimed residential roofing, commercial, and metal roofing services company, is proud to announce the recent growth and subsequent expansion of its comprehensive range of roofing services to the Portland, Oregon area. The company’s new Portland roofing services are designed to cater to both residential and commercial […]

J&J Roofing & Construction, a highly acclaimed residential roofing, commercial, and metal roofing services company, is proud to announce the recent growth and subsequent expansion of its comprehensive range of roofing services to the Portland, Oregon area.

The company’s new Portland roofing services are designed to cater to both residential and commercial clients in Portland and has customized its extensive list of expert roofing services to meet the diverse climate and beautiful natural setting of the state.

“Whether you’re in need of minor repairs, maintenance, or a complete roof overhaul, J&J Roofing is your choice for the best roofers in Portland, Oregon,” said a spokesperson for J&J Roofing & Construction. “Don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We’re ready and eager to provide top-notch roofing services to protect your property from the wind, rain, and weather.”

After its recent growth, J&J Roofing & Construction chose Portland, Oregon, for its expansion due to the rapidly developing economy of the state due to the recent increase of creative and innovative businesses opening doors in the city, as well as a boost in tourism for some of Portland’s most popular attractions, such as the International Rose Test Garden and Portland Art Museum, the company thought it was the ideal area to match its advancing business goals.

J&J Roofing & Construction comprises a team of certified, highly qualified roofers with over 40 years of combined roofing industry experience and are committed to providing excellent customer service. The company ensures that it offers only honest estimates that accurately reflect the true cost of a roofing project and has a large range of flexible finance options that help clients afford their new roof without breaking the bank.

One of the leading Portland roofing company’s most popular services is its residential roof repair service, which is designed to efficiently diagnose and repair the most common or more specialized roof issues, such as leaks, weather damage, missing shingles, and broken or damaged roofs. Using only premium roofing material to fix any problems, J&J Roofing & Construction’s residential roof repair service is suitable for an array of roof types, including:

Asphalt Roofing

Metal Roofing

Composite Roofing

Cedar Shake Roofing

Tpo/Pvc Roofing

Epdm Roofing

“From asphalt shingle roofing to flat roof tear-offs and layovers, we do it all. Our roofing contractors have all the necessary experience and high-quality roofing materials to ensure that every job is done correctly, safely, promptly, and with the highest workmanship standards,” further stated the spokesperson for J&J Roofing & Construction.

J&J Roofing & Construction invites residents and businesses interested in Portland who are interested in its services to call the company today to receive a free roof inspection and estimate.

About J&J Roofing & Construction

J&J Roofing & Construction is a family-owned and operated roofing company in Vancouver, WA that has specialized in residential, commercial, and metal roofing since 1984. The company’s team of highly trained roofing experts have more than 40 years of experience working in the roofing industry and are committed to providing a level of customer care of the highest possible quality across J&J Roofing & Construction’s range of roof repair, roof replacement, roof cleaning, and maintenance services.

To learn more about J&J Roofing & Construction and the expansion of its roofing services to the Portland, Oregon, area, please visit the website at https://jnjroofing.net/portland-roof-contractor/.

