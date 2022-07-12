JLL and HqO Deepen Strategic Relationship to Strengthen Workplace Experience

BOSTON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLL (NYSE: JLL), a global leader in real estate and investment management, and HqO , the industry-leading workplace experience platform, have deepened their strategic partnership to address the growing importance of workplace experience for building owners and corporate occupiers. As part of a newly established global licensing deal, JLL can now directly sell HqO, offering a streamlined solution to a broader customer base. Additionally, HqO has acquired JLL Jet, a hybrid workplace app, to enrich its market-leading platform.

This agreement further solidifies JLL’s investment in HqO as the industry standard in workplace experience for both commercial real estate landlords and corporate employers worldwide. In 2021, JLL invested in HqO’s Series C funding round and named HqO a preferred provider because of HqO’s proven commitment to offering best-in-class technology and customer service. As part of this deal, JLL made an additional investment in HqO through its JLL Spark Global Venture Fund, increasing its ownership and adding Yishai Lerner, Co-CEO of JLL Technologies (JLLT), the technology division of JLL, as a board member at HqO.

Workplace experience apps are rapidly becoming a requirement for both businesses and property owners, with tenants and employees demanding more engaging and seamless experiences with the people they work with and the spaces they work in. This strategic relationship unifies JLL’s tenant and employee experience offerings into one streamlined platform, providing world-class programming and services, as well as data-driven insights to continually improve experiences and increase engagement.

“HqO is committed to not only transforming the modern office, but also transforming how people engage with each other within it,” said Yishai Lerner, Co-CEO of JLL Technologies. “We’ve long trusted HqO as a strategic partner to deliver the best technology to enhance the workplace experience and are thrilled to roll out their expanded offerings across our portfolio. With the acquisition of JLL Jet, HqO will strengthen its offerings for our customers and this category as a whole.”

JLL is partnering with HqO to enhance its global workplace experience strategy due to HqO's impressive track record and deep commitment to delivering both best-in-class solutions and customer success. HqO’s platform consists of an award-winning mobile app, analytics suite, robust workplace experience data, hybrid work tools and a flex space management system. HqO previously established an advanced integration partnership with Building Engines, a best-in-class building operations platform for commercial landlords acquired by JLL in November 2021.

“JLL is a trusted partner whose commitment to delivering unparalleled experience mirrors our own,” says Chase Garbarino, Co-Founder and CEO at HqO. “As the preferred provider of workplace experience solutions for JLL, we can ensure our clients have a complete and fulfilling workplace experience, driven by rich data and best-in-class technology.”

Currently active in more than 250 million square feet in 25 countries, HqO’s acquisition of JLL Jet is its third in recent months. HqO recently announced the acquisition of The Leesman Index , the world’s leader in measuring and benchmarking employee workplace experience. In November 2021, HqO acquired Office App , a leading European tenant and employee engagement platform.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 100,000 as of March 31, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About HqO

HqO is transforming how people connect with each other and the places they work. The HqO Workplace Experience Platform makes it easy for companies and commercial property teams to create modern workplaces through world-class amenities and services that allow people to thrive and produce the best results. Active in over 250 million square feet in 25 countries, 57% of the Fortune 100 rely on HqO to enhance their workplace experiences, improve employee satisfaction, and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit hqo.com.

