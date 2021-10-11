Jo Malone London brings scent-sational virtual shopping experience to Southeast Asia with Lazada

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scented British lifestyle brand Jo Malone London today announced their partnership with Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform Lazada, launching the first region-wide Jo Malone London flagship stores on LazMall.



Housed on the LazMall Prestige portal, the Jo Malone London Super Brand Opening[1] will be launched on 27 October in the Philippines. Besides their signature line-up of fragrant lifestyle products such as English Pear & Freesia and Peony & Blush Suede, consumers can be fully immersed in the unique Jo Malone London enchanting brand story and learn more about their favourite fragrance families.

This collaboration will enable Jo Malone London to scale its presence across Southeast Asia, ensuring a luxurious online shopping experience identical to their offline stores, for new and existing fans of the brand through LazMall. Besides integrating and making their iconic Scent Finder[2], Scent Pairing and Art of Gifting services available on the LazMall flagship store, interactive livestream programmes on LazLive will also be curated for shoppers to learn more about the brand's Cologne, Home and Bath & Body products.

Crystal Lai, Vice President and General Manager of Jo Malone London, Asia Pacific said, "As shoppers increasingly turn to trusted eCommerce platforms for authentic products and a seamless online shopping experience, our launch on LazMall is a big step forward to deepen our presence in Southeast Asia. We are excited to bring to life the luxury experience to online customers leveraging Scent Finder, Scent Pairing rooted in our scent authority; not to mention the Art of Gifting which is true and unique to the brand."

James Chang, Chief Business Officer, Lazada Group said, "We are proud to be the first in Southeast Asia to partner Jo Malone London and bring its signature fragrances and brand story to consumers here. Our customers have consistently shown great enthusiasm and support for the beauty and lifestyle brands coming onboard LazMall, and we are excited to scale our collaborations with Jo Malone London to bring consumers the premium offerings and intimate brand experiences that the brand is known for through our highly personalised in-app portal, LazMall Prestige."

New to Jo Malone London?

Explore with the brand's Scent Finder and choose amongst six fragrance families from fresh and uplifting citrus to opulent florals and warming woods via Discovery trial sets and pampering Little Luxuries sets.

and choose amongst six fragrance families from fresh and uplifting citrus to opulent florals and warming woods via Discovery trial sets and pampering Little Luxuries sets. Use Scent Pairing on LazMall Prestige to create your unique and personalized scent by layering fragrances.

on LazMall Prestige to create your unique and personalized scent by layering fragrances. Unbox joy with Jo Malone London's iconic cream-colored, bow-tied box with its high-touch luxury gift-wrapping service offered with every purchase on LazMall.

Visit Jo Malone London's official flagship store on LazMall here:

[1] Jo Malone x LazMall Super Brand Opening dates: 14 October – Indonesia and Thailand; 15 October – Malaysia and Singapore; and 27 October – The Philippines.

[2] Available in selected markets

About Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London is a British lifestyle brand known for its unique fragrance portfolio and luxury products for the bath, body and home. Rewriting the rules of perfumery by mixing unexpected combinations of ingredients and providing elegant yet playful concepts where scent is used with abandon, the world of Jo Malone continues to inspire a loyal following.

Jo Malone London joined The Estée Lauder Companies' family of brands in 1999 and is available in 69 countries and territories.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada has been the Southeast Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.