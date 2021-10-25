Job Opportunities Up 13% in Q3 2021 from Q2: Michael Page Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 25 October 2021 - Global recruitment specialists Michael Page Philippines witnessed the number of job opportunities rise in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 with an overall 13% increase. According to job opportunity data shared by Michael Page, growth was also noted within sectors such as Technology (up 37%), Engineering & Manufacturing (up 32%) and Finance (up 10%).









Albert Pérez, Regional Director of Michael Page Philippines

Based out of the Manila office, Albert Pérez, Regional Director of Michael Page Philippines observes, "Companies in the Philippines have adapted to the pandemic and are going ahead with their previously-paused business plans. These roles are for business-critical positions at the middle to top management level. In these uncertain times, strong business leadership is required to drive organisational change and grow as more have to manage transformation brought about by the pandemic."





This has created healthy job opportunities in the technology space, up 37% in Q3 from Q2. "Both Filipino companies and large multinationals have increased their investment into the Philippines which has brought about waves of digital transformation. As more companies focus on data and analytics to drive decision making, new technology profiles have been introduced into the market as well," comments Albert Pérez .





We see a strong demand for technology professionals at all levels where companies have adjusted to the rapidly evolving business landscape, often needing to bring in external skills sets to accelerate digital upgrades. The economic demands have also increased the need for technology experts with specific field experience such as workplace IT managers who are solely responsible for implementing a complete remote work set up or digital product managers with a UI/UX focus.





Similarly, job opportunities in Engineering & Manufacturing have seen an 32% increase as consumer demands drives factory production. While the Philippines was traditionally strong in producing within the FMCG space, the manufacturing industry has expanded to include electronics and luxury goods.





"The popularity of e-commerce has driven the consumer demand and placed pressure on companies to deliver at a faster rate. This has led to roles in production and project management as well as engineering, operations and procurement," comments Albert Pérez .





Source: Michael Page Philippines' proprietary data



