Job security and pay transparency are key for STEM professionals in Japan

London, UK. 18th July 2023 - In its latest study 'How the STEM World Evolves' STEM talent experts SThree find that professionals in the Japan value pay transparency and job security.

Pay transparency remains a high priority with 65% agreeing that it is important to know that they are being paid fairly. 68% noted an importance in knowing the salary for a position before they apply.

80% of respondents ranked job security as a factor that was important to them.

52% of respondents have concerns about their salary keeping up with inflation.

53% have concerns about finding their next job or contract.

On work flexibility, 52% of STEM professionals in Japan stated that it is important to them to be able to work when they want when seeking a new role. 51% indicated that salary is more important to them than having a job that aligns with their personal values.





On launching the study Timo Lehne, CEO, SThree said: "Our How the STEM World Evolves study, uncovers the priorities of STEM professionals across key markets. The data demonstrates an emphasis on job security, flexibility, and a sense of purpose. The study also notes apprehension regarding AI and automation, while upskilling remains important. The onus remains on employers in STEM industries be proactive on these evolving expectations, which is crucial for attracting and retaining skilled talent."





Of all respondents in Japan, 19% stated that they were likely to seek new employment, or a new contract, within the next 12 months.





Please access the full report at: How the STEM World Evolves



About Us: Study methodology The survey underpinning the How the STEM World Evolves study was conducted by IntelliSurvey, global insight and survey data specialists. There were more than 2,300 participants across the key markets of Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, U.K. and USA. 307 respondents were STEM professionals from Japan with 81% in permanent employment and 19% self-employed or working as contractors. The survey was carried out in April and May of 2023. About SThree SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global STEM specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (‘STEM’), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of more than 8,200 clients across 14 countries. Our Group’s c.2,800 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are FTSE 250 listed, appearing in the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange with ticker code STEM.

