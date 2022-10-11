JobsDB & GradConnection Presents: The First-ever "Top100 Future Leaders Competition" in Hong Kong for Recognising Top Future Graduate Talents

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsDB, the leading employment marketplace by SEEK, partnered with sister company GradConnection Asia, The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Chandler Macleod to hold an inaugural award ceremony for the first-ever Top100 Future Leaders Competition at the Kerry Hotel on 8 September 2022, showcasing JobsDB and GradConnection's full commitment to nurturing more young talents in the city. JobsDB is the first portal bringing one of Australia's most recognised and anticipated awards into Hong Kong, the competition aims to connect emerging talent from Hong Kong's graduate pool with top hirers.

Selected from 4,000 online applicants, 170 candidates were participated in a highly competitive recruitment process, including psychometric testing, interviews, and participation in an assessment event with top employers. 8 participants were crowned champions in 6 categories respectively, namely ASMPT Future Innovation & Technology Leaders Top100 Award, Allen & Overy Top100 Law Award, Standard Chartered - Talents of Future Top100 Award, BlackRocker Top100 Award, DFI Retail Talent Top100 Award, and Hong Kong Jockey Club Outstanding Graduate Top100 Award.

Bill Lee, Managing Director of JobsDB Hong Kong, said the competition served as a gateway to bridge HK's top young graduates and hirers. "The Top100 competition gave students a glimpse into a rapidly changing business landscape by engaging with the best MNC hirers. For hirers, it's an opportunity to showcase their employer branding and attract the best rough diamonds in our workforce. I am delighted with the enthusiastic responses and high quality of graduates as it shows we are providing value in a disrupted work marketplace."

Tony Ye, Director of Asia Markets, GradConnection, said: "The Top100 finally arrived in Hong Kong, after 8 years in Australia, and it was worth the wait! The team at GradConnection couldn't be happier about the celebration and positive energy that it brought to the graduate recruitment industry in Hong Kong. It was so great to see both employers and students alike, enjoying the evening and being able to host it, in person. We look forward to bringing the same energy into 2023 and making it bigger, better and not to be missed."

"Top100 is an eye-opening experience that tests your skills and abilities, and workplace communications, in a series of exciting assessments. The process inspired me to push my limits and reflect on what I could have done better during the interview," said Ugo LEE, who won the DFI Retail Talent Top100 Award.

"It would be helpful to research the core values and key facts of your sponsor to identify what they care about. More importantly, we need to be prepared to openly and genuinely share our experiences, regardless of achievement or failure. Effective storytelling is key to standing out. Even if you do not have an immediate answer, explain as much as possible - you only have a short moment to leave a mark!" Ugo added.

Finalist Hei Yin Yeung said she discovered her strength during the event within the team and areas to improve, " I believe this will be a valuable experience for my future career when communicating and collaborating with others. If you are looking for an opportunity for self-exploration and understanding your capacity, this competition definitely helps out a lot."

Applications for next year will open in late April 2023. Prospective applicants can register to find more information about Top100 Future Leaders Competition at https://hk.gradconnection.com/top100/.

Many organizations have already participated in the competition to improve their employer branding. For more information on sponsorship details, please contact Mr. Tony Ye at Tonyy@gradconnection.com.

