JobsPivot Joins 2021 Efforts to Combat Unemployment in Singapore

JobsPivot today announced a series of job fairs and training partnerships in 2021 meant to help mitigate the effects of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 in Singapore. These efforts are targeted at segments of the population most vulnerable to longer-term unemployment: those without tertiary qualifications, those in non-PMET jobs, and those aged 60 and above.

Incorporated on 4 June 2020, JobsPivot began its mission to connect the right talents with the right opportunities by launching its proprietary online job portal. To further streamline the communication pathway between employers and jobseekers, it launched a marketing consultancy, utilizing its knowledge of jobseekers' online behaviour to create effective ads and social media outreach initiatives for businesses.

"2020 was a very challenging year for all Singaporeans, especially those from low-income segments of the population," said Bob Hafiz, Managing Director at JobsPivot. "Our aim for 2021 is to provide clarity and confidence career-wise to those still struggling to rebound from retrenchments."

Impact of COVID-19 on the Singaporean Workforce

According to the Labour Market Report for 2Q and 3Q 2020 by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the unemployment rate for citizens continued to increase over the second half of last year, from 3.5% in June 2020 to 4.9% in September 2020. The number of retrenchments in 2Q 2020 (8,130) - already higher than the peak of job losses during the SARS outbreak in 2003 - had increased to 9,100 by 3Q 2020.

The ministry's report also found that retrenchments and longer-term unemployment was disproportionately higher amongst three particular demographics: (1) those without tertiary qualifications; (2) those in non-PMET jobs; (3) those aged 60 and above. Historically, most people belonging to these three demographics also make up a significant portion of the country's low-income population.

JobsPivot 2021 Initiatives

JobsPivot will hold one job fair a month in estates such as Tampines, Woodlands and Toa Payoh. Visitors will be guided through the process of using online portals to source and apply for job opportunities that match their skillset. Those without a proper resume or looking to improve an existing one will be given a quick tutoring session on resume creation and curation.

Additionally, JobsPivot in collaboration with sister company EduPivot will partner with private educational enterprises and training providers to provide upskilling courses for those who have lost their jobs. Non-PMETs will be able to transform their careers through a host of programmes in areas such as Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, and App Development. These introductory-level courses aim to equip those having little to no experience in such fields with sufficient knowledge to kickstart their new careers.

These two initiatives are expected to benefit participants by helping them overcome two significant barriers to re-employment - (1) technological and logistical unfamiliarity with current job application processes; (2) lack of requisite skills for jobs already available.

Be sure to keep an eye out for these initiatives and find out more about JobsPivot at http://www.jobspivot.sg!

