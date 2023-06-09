Jodi Klaristenfeld Expands FLRRiSH to Empower Preemie Parents Everywhere

FLRRiSH Founder Jodi Klaristenfeld Teams Up with Parents, Non-Profits, and Hospitals to Help Preemie Families Flourish Globally

—

Jodi Klaristenfeld, the founder of FLRRiSH, is announcing the expansion of her programs for preemie parents. The mission of FLRRiSH is to help families navigate the unexpected journey from hospital to home and provide support, education, and empowerment to preemie, NICU, and special needs families on their journey through the NICU and beyond.



“Every child, whether born preterm or full term, is on their own timetable and growth trajectory,” said Jodi Klaristenfeld, preemie parent advocate and founder of FLRRiSH. “Some kids need extra support and love; and, they will eventually get there with the right assistance. It is important to celebrate every milestone. No accomplishment is too small to applaud.”



As a facilitator and part of the care team, FLRRiSH is dedicated to helping families flourish by working privately with preemie parents. She’s also partnering with non-profits and hospitals to support her clients further. With her 1:1 and group coaching, an audio course called Preemie Parent Journeys, and online resources, preemie, NICU, and special needs families can feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout their journey.



In addition to her coaching clients, Jodi decided to use her expertise as an attorney to create a library with state and county-specific information, a NICU Notes Journal available on Etsy and Amazon, and a NICU Glossary for free download. The Glossary is full of terms related to neonatal intensive care and the NICU environment, which can be confusing for parents and caregivers. It is available for free download on the FLRRiSH Website.



Jodi's commitment to empowering and supporting preemie families has the potential to break down barriers and provide awareness and destigmatization of children who learn differently than their stereotypical peers. Jodi is a motivational keynote speaker and is available to speak as well as work alongside organizations and families. To book Jodi to speak, go to FLRRiSH Contact Page.



With her experience and expertise, Jodi’s ideal partners are non-profits and hospitals looking to support preemie families. With the expansion of the website and programs, FLRRiSH is poised to positively impact preemie families across the country. To book a consult, partner, and connect with FLRRiSH, visit their website, www.FLRRiSH.com.



About FLRRISH:

FLRRiSH is a premier resource for preemie parents, providing education, empowerment, and support to families navigating the unexpected and sometimes apprehensive journey from hospital to home. Founded by Jodi Klaristenfeld, a preemie mom and attorney, FLRRiSH aims to bridge the gap in support for preemie, NICU, and special needs families. The website offers a range of resources, including a state and county-specific resource library, a NICU Glossary, an Audio Course called Preemie Parent Journeys, 1:1 Coaching, and Group Coaching Sessions. FLRRiSH strives to cut out confusion, manage to overwhelm, and offer unwavering support to families, celebrating every milestone along the way.



About Jodi Klaristenfeld:

Jodi Klaristenfeld is a preemie parent advocate, thought leader, and attorney, known for founding FLRRiSH - a beacon of light for preemie families. As a NICU mom, Jodi understands preemie families' struggles and isolation. Jodi's daughter, Jenna, was born at 28 weeks due to a rare and life-threatening form of preeclampsia and HELLP Syndrome. Jodi Klaristenfeld's passion for positivity and her personal experience as a NICU mom led her to create FLRRiSH, a source of information, inspiration, and unwavering support for preemie families. With her vision and dedication, FLRRiSH has received recognition from Forbes as a valuable resource for preemie families. Jodi's unwavering commitment to spreading positivity and helping families navigate the complexities of the NICU and early intervention has made FLRRiSH a lifeline for countless families.



Contact Info:

Name: Jodi Klaristenfeld

Email: Send Email

Organization: FLRRiSH

Address: 205 E 63rd St Apt 16D NY, NY 10065

Phone: 516-528-9036

Website: https://www.flrrish.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkqrR7rHfbs&ab_channel=PIX11News

Release ID: 89099564

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.