Jodie Garrington Joins FD Capital to Lead Professional Services Team

London, July 2023 | FD Capital, the leading boutique financial recruitment agency, has appointed Jodie Garrington to lead its professional services team. It marks the latest appointment for the agency as it continues to open specialist divisions within new sectors. FD Capital also specialises in financial recruitment for technology, private equity, financial services, fintech, SaaS, and e-commerce.

The professional services sector accounts for 15% of the UK’s GDP with niches ranging from insurance to foreign exchange and legal services. This diverse sector faces several key challenges in the next decade that are driving companies to future-proof by recruiting senior financial executives, including specialist CFOs.

Jodie Garrington has worked as a Recruitment Business Partner for tax experienced hire at KPMG UK since early 2022. Her previous portfolio includes working at Serco as a talent acquisition consultant and at Michael Page as a senior consultant specialising in finance, the public sector, not-for-profit, industry, and commerce. She brings further experience in the technology industry to FD Capital, having also worked as an Executive Search Consultant at Alto Technology Search.

Ms Garrington will lead FD Capital’s professional services team as it expands its financial recruitment into new industries. The professional services team will oversee financial recruitment and headhunting for sectors including finance, law, consulting, and engineering – bringing FD Capital’s hands-on approach to CFO recruitment to these expanding industries.

The UK’s professional services industry is experiencing an extended boom in growth, leading to increase demand for financial executives and CFOs. 80% of professional services firms are expecting to see growth in 2023 with 28% pointing to the launch of new products and services as their primary growth driver.

Professional service companies are also expected to maintain and or significantly increase their investment in digital transformation during the current year. FD Capital predicts a continued rise in demand for CFOs and FDs to oversee such expansions.

The sector faces the challenge of a tightening labour market, increasing input costs, and cash management, alongside demands for more investment in human capital and digital tools, including AI and automation. Ms Garrington and FD Capital’s Professional Services team bring a new perspective to recruiting financial executives with specialist experience working in the professional services sector.

About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in London. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with PLCs, venture capitalists, and fundraising.

FD Capital recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored approach for each client, including CFOs and Financial Directors. The company has a team of international FDs and CFOs, available to work on a part-time, full-time, and interim basis with companies outside the UK.

You can find out more about FD Capital and its specialist professional services recruitment offerings at www.fdcapital.co.uk.

