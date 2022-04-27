Joget Earns Gold Tier Status in the PMI Citizen Developer™ Partner Program

COLUMBIA, Md., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company of choice for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has achieved Gold Tier Status, the highest-level partner tier in the PMI Citizen Developer™ Partner Program.

Project Management Institute (PMI™) created the PMI Citizen Developer™ Partner Program, an initiative created to build an ecosystem that leverages the latest standards and best practices to enable anyone in any industry to build applications significantly faster at a fraction of the cost. Designed with business users and office workers with limited IT know-how in mind, this program unlocks the potential of next-generation features and functionality from no-code/low-code platforms such as Joget.

"Congratulations to all at Joget for achieving Gold tier of the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program," said Sam Sibley, Global Head of Citizen Developer at Project Management Institute (PMI). "Joget's dedication to align to the PMI Citizen Developer standards, guardrails and best practices is paving the way for increased efficiencies for individuals and organizations and ensuring the safe and scalable adoption of low-code and no-code technology."

Aligning with the PMI Citizen Developer™ Partner Program is a testament to Joget's ongoing commitment to empowering organizations to accelerate their application development with core elements like simplicity, agility, scalability, security and governance. The Joget DX platform's ease of use enables citizen developers to unleash their creativity in collaboration with IT, transforming their ideas into scalable solutions that resolve business challenges and improve customer satisfaction.

"We are excited and honored to achieve the PMI Gold Tier Status. We see the alignment with the PMI Citizen Development Program and we believe that project managers will be instrumental in creating awareness and adoption of citizen development platforms," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget, Inc. "Citizen developers are now the key to accelerating digital transformation in any organization, and our goal is to enable them with a platform that supports their journey and is scalable at an enterprise level."

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and "changemakers" consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change. Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit, for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

