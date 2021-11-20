Joget Recognized in Now Tech Q4 2021 Analyst Report As a Low-Code Automation Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc. , the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has been named in the recent Forrester analyst report, Now Tech: Digital Process Automation, Q4 2021 as a low-code automation platform, which allow enterprises to build solutions quickly with deeper business participation.

Forrester defines Digital Process Automation (DPA) as "platforms for application development that combine low-code programming for general use application development with support for modeling and orchestrating basic to complex processes, along with dynamic case management". This is to address the speed and flexibility constraints from traditional software development to respond to robust process and case management requirements at critical times.

"Workflow and automation is at the heart of Joget DX - our open-source no-code/low-code platform to empower business and process analysts. Power is in the simplicity and that's what Joget DX is all about," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget, Inc. "With Joget, anyone can do automation."

Breaking down the conventional silos of business and IT, Joget DX fosters collaboration between business users and IT developers by empowering them to build scalable enterprise applications with faster turnaround time using a visual drag-and-drop approach to tackle complex use cases.

To learn more about the Joget DXplatform, visit https://www.joget.com.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

