John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs Inspires the Next Generation of Innovators

Boca Raton’s JD Mattera Provides Funding For Tech Students

—

John Mattera, a leading investor and entrepreneur in the fintech industry, has established a new scholarship to support and inspire the next generation of tech-savvy business leaders. The John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs provides a one-time award of $1,000 to a deserving undergraduate or high school student pursuing a degree in business or tech at an accredited university in the United States.

To apply for the scholarship, students must submit an original essay of no more than 1000 words that addresses a thought-provoking question about the future of industry and technology. The question asks participants to identify a global industry that is primed for significant transformation and discuss how an innovative tech business idea could revolutionize the way it operates. The winning essay will be chosen based on the writer's ability to think critically and creatively about industry challenges and inefficiencies, as well as their proposed solution's market feasibility, scalability, and potential social, economic, and environmental impacts.

The scholarship's founder, JD Mattera, is passionate about the fintech industry and has been a leading investor and entrepreneur in this field for many years. His investments have helped create and support many successful ventures, particularly in the areas of clean technology, automotive engineering, and alternative energy. Mr. Mattera is also a philanthropist and supports a number of charitable causes through the Mattera Foundation, which supports organizations dedicated to education, healthcare, and community development.

"Through this scholarship, I hope to support and encourage the next generation of innovators who will drive the industry forward," said John Mattera. "I believe that with the right education and support, anyone can achieve their dreams and make a positive impact in their field."

The John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs is open to current business or tech undergraduate students enrolled at an accredited university in the United States or high school students who have received acceptance to attend a university within the United States with the intention of pursuing a business or tech degree. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2023.

For more information about the scholarship and how to apply, please visit the scholarship website at https://johnmatterascholarship.com/john-mattera-scholarship/.

About John Mattera

John “JD” Mattera is a respected figure in the fintech and investment industries, known for his vision, business acumen, and dedication to supporting others. He established the Mattera Reserve Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs to provide financial assistance to U.S. undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in technology or entrepreneurship. In addition to his work in private equity and investment firms, Mr. Mattera is a philanthropist and supports a number of charitable causes through the Mattera Foundation, which supports organizations dedicated to education, healthcare, and community development.

Contact Info:

Name: John Mattera

Email: Send Email

Organization: John Mattera Scholarship

Website: https://johnmatterascholarship.com



Release ID: 89097411

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.