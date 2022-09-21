Johnson Controls Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Enhanced Performance and Reduced Energy Consumption through Its Connected Chiller Solutions

Connected chillers utilize highly accurate sensors and advanced AI to improve performance, sustainability, reliability, and energy savings

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart connected chillers industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Johnson Controls with the 2022 North America Customer Value Leadership Award. Johnson Controls offers best-in-class connected chiller solutions and uniquely leverages its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue, to reshape the performance of diverse building types, such as hospitals, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, and manufacturing plants.



Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls OpenBlue Services for chillers is a digitally enabled solution suite that helps customers achieve high reliability and progressively address energy and sustainability goals. The company uses machine data from highly accurate sensors and an advanced analytics platform to monitor chiller performance. Thus, Johnson Controls can detect when a chiller shows early warning signs of mechanical or operational issues that can impact reliability or energy use. Johnson Controls chiller experts and branch service teams track these early warning alarms to provide timely advice to customers and recommend appropriate actions that will mitigate risks. Through this proactive approach, Johnson Controls delivers significant benefits to chiller customers, such as improved asset life and uptime, increased reliability (a 50% downtime cut), and energy savings ranging between 5 and 20%.

The real-time status of each chiller is displayed on a user-friendly web-based dashboard allowing operators to assess quickly how well their high-value assets are performing. Johnson Controls uses a rich global data set to model chiller performance and create a multi-dimensional Chiller Performance Index (CPI) metric that rates how closely the actual chiller performs to predicted levels. A CPI score ranging from 0 to 100 is dynamically generated as the chiller operates, making it easy to assess every unit's health. Based on this score, the dashboard assigns chillers into low-, medium-, and high-risk categories and provides operators with recommendations for boosting efficiency and improving operation. As a result, customers can proactively focus on outcomes instead of reacting to alarms.

According to Dennis Marcell Victor, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "Johnson Controls leverages data-driven key performance indicators to evaluate the customer portfolio's asset performance to help deliver peak efficiency and savings. The system dashboard instantly assesses the health of each chiller and helps both proactively identify issues and plan maintenance to avoid downtime. Its specialists also provide advisory services, using data to offer guidance on how to fine-tune performance and maximize savings."

The company leverages collaborative customer advisory panels to gather insights and create product roadmaps grounded in customer needs. In addition, Johnson Controls aligns its product development with globally shared themes, such as improving energy efficiency, reducing energy waste, eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, and dynamically optimizing chiller performance in response to changing conditions (e.g., weather conditions, occupancy, and time of day).

With this customer-centric approach, continuing innovation, and sustained leadership, Johnson Controls offers immense value to existing and new customers while improving its reputation in the smart connected chillers market. Differentiated customer values include:

Flexibility―supports a large spectrum of equipment and configurations

Predictive performance―incorporates multiple variables, such as weather forecasts, future utility rates, and forecasted occupant load

Dollar solving―minimizes cost over a future time horizon to operate the plant, enabling carbon optimization and progress towards net-zero goals

Learning―predicts future load requirements based on the equipment's true efficiency under different operating conditions through machine learning

"Johnson Controls builds on the success of its artificial intelligence-based platform to improve performance and fault detection. It cements its leadership in technologically advanced solutions that power intelligent, healthy, and sustainable buildings," explained Riana Barnard, a Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. For its strong overall performance, Johnson Controls earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Customer Value Leadership Award in the smart connected chillers industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

