Johnson Controls to Mentor SMEs in Digital Transformation and Decarbonisation

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that it has partnered SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) as a SkillsFuture Queen Bee[1] for the Built Environment Facilities Management sector. Over a three-year period commencing in 2022, Johnson Controls will mentor small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector to develop digital capabilities to transform their businesses, kickstarting their sustainability journeys.

Participating SMEs will undergo a transformation programme curated by Johnson Controls. Spanning a period of six months, the programme consists of three parts. The first will be a digital literacy workshop for participants to understand the fundamentals of digital transformation and decarbonisation. This will be followed by a discovery clinic to review existing technology capabilities, uncover gaps and map out a plan in alignment with the companies' goals and aspirations. Finally, Johnson Controls will guide the companies to design and implement the solution.

The partnership with SSG is in line with the larger effort by Johnson Controls to build the ecosystem that is necessary to achieve super low energy or net zero buildings. The company's OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings is a full spectrum of sustainability offerings that include desired outcomes and risk management models. Employing an eight-step decarbonisation methodology and partnering complementary companies, Johnson Controls provides a single source turnkey delivery for customers to assess, benchmark, plan, execute, track and achieve net zero buildings.

The OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as-a-Service model has proven to be effective. It is helping the Powerhouse Alliance, a Norwegian collaboration for energy innovation, to implement an energy system that harvests twice the buildings' annual energy consumption by drawing heating and cooling energy from the ocean, to power buildings, electric buses, cars and boats through a local microgrid. Johnson Controls is now rolling out this turnkey solution in Asia Pacific with Singapore as a key market.

Anu Rathninde, President, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls, said, "Digital transformation is foundational in the journey towards net zero. We now use data to drive measurement, monitoring, resilience and sustainability. With the expansion of the Internet of Things, we can better understand how exactly buildings are working in real-time, enabling better optimisation. For any transformation to be successful, the people involved are key. We are privileged to partner with SSG to build the necessary skills in our sector for a more sustainable future."

Mr Tan Kok Yam, Chief Executive of SSG said, "The partnership with Johnson Controls as a SkillsFuture Queen Bee is part of our effort to build capabilities in our workforce and companies, in support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030. We are confident that Johnson Controls will be able to reach to many SMEs and workers in the Built Environment Facilities Management sector, and equip them with urgently required digital and green skills."

To know more about Johnson Controls Queen Bee programme, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/en_sg/skillsfuture/queen-bee-programme

To learn more about how Johnson Controls makes net zero leadership easy, please visit: www.johnsoncontrols.com/en_sg/openblue/net-zero-buildings

[1] SkillsFuture Queen Bees are industry leaders that champion skills development in their respective sectors. As Queen Bees, they provide skills advisory and support to guide companies in identifying and acquiring the skills needed for business transformation.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.sg for more information and follow us at Johnson Controls Asia Pacific on LinkedIn.

About SkillsFuture Singapore

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) drives and coordinates the implementation of the national SkillsFuture movement, promotes a culture of lifelong learning and strengthens the ecosystem of training and adult education in Singapore. Through a holistic suite of national SkillsFuture initiatives, SSG enables Singaporeans to take charge of their learning journey in their pursuit of skills mastery. SSG also works with key stakeholders to ensure that students and adults have access to high quality and industry-relevant training that meet the demands of different sectors of the economy for an innovative and productive workforce. For more information, visit www.ssg.gov.sg