Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for the supply of more sustainable fuel cell components

- Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign new multi-million pound three year agreement for the supply of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs).

- JM will supply at least 400,000 Membrane Electrode Assemblies.

- Joint development of next generation MEA through a more efficient process and reduction of resource consumption for more overall sustainability,

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has won a new multi-million pound agreement to provide 400,000 Direct Methanol MEA fuel cell components to SFC Energy AG (SFC), a global leader of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. The agreement is starting in February 2021 for a duration of over three years.

Additionally, both partners sign a joint development agreement to further deepen their collaboration. Within the framework of the development partnership, both companies want to combine their complementary know how as well as their respective technology expertise. In this way, processes are standardised, set up more efficiently, and resource consumption is significantly reduced.

JM has been working with SFC for almost 20 years with the goal of creating versatile fuel cell solutions. As societies move to reduce carbon emissions – one of the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally, fuel cells are playing an increasingly important part. They use clean or low carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and methanol, to generate power and produce few or no harmful emissions. Fuel cells are ideally suited for heavy duty, mobile, continuous, and high usage applications such as the ones provided by SFC.

In SFC's customers' applications equipment needs to operate reliably and quietly around the clock, in an eco-friendly way – replacing conventional diesel generators. They are often used in more discreet applications such as cameras, measuring devices, sensors, data recording systems or remote control installations. SFC's fuel cells provide virtually noiseless and emissions-free electricity for days on end without any intervention from the user.

Typical applications for SFC Energy fuel cells technology are either back-up or off-grid power sources and operate as hybrid systems in combination with batteries and solar. They provide clean and efficient energy in a wide range of applications such as:

Radio tower sites and critical infrastructures as reliable and sustainable back-up power supply

On- and offshore measurement systems for the global wind industry

On-board power supply for mobile homes and authority vehicles

Smart traffic applications

Measuring stations and many others in the field of Surveillance and Environmental Technology

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC said: "We have been working together with Johnson Matthey for almost 20 years. Through our combined expertise we will further enhance the performance of our product family and increase our contribution to a greener energy supply."

Jo Godden, Managing Director, New Markets and Fuel Cells, Johnson Matthey said: "JM is delighted to build further on our strong collaborative relationship with SFC. The mobile solutions SFC offer provide another vital route to decarbonisation as together we continue to deliver on our vision for a cleaner, healthier world."

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products and in 2020 we received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, given to companies that derive more than 50% of revenues from environmental solutions. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Fuel cells

JM's fuel cell technology has moved the industry forward for over two decades. We provide solutions to problems for some of the world's most established fuel cell players and automotive OEMs, expanding our reach globally and investing in research and development along the way. Ensuring exceptional performance and durability, we are continually developing the next generation of the technologies that are key to driving the performance of a fuel cell, including membrane electrode assemblies, catalyst coated membranes and fuel cell catalysts.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857) (ISIN: DE0007568578).

