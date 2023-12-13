Johnson Tiles explains how to choose the right size tiles for a home renovation project

Home renovations are exciting endeavours that come with a multitude of decisions. Among these choices, one that significantly influences the overall look and feel of a space, is the selection of the right tile size.

Leading tile supplier Melbourne and Australia wide, Johnson Tiles, understands the importance of choosing the right tile size and here, the experts provide guidance for home renovation projects.

When it comes to renovating a home, the choice of tiles can have a profound impact on the ambiance of the space. Johnson Tiles offers a diverse range of options, including stone look tiles, subway tiles kitchen renovators will love, terrazzo look tiles, concrete look tiles and more, designed to cater to various tastes and design preferences.

According to Johnson Tiles, selecting the right tile size for a renovation project involves several factors. The tile supplier says it is crucial to consider the size of the room. Larger or combined spaces are better suited to 600x300, 600x600 and 600x1200 tiles to give a luxurious feel. Smaller areas such as ensuites and bathrooms can really benefit from 450x450 and 300x300 tiles to give these areas depth. If a home renovator looks for more decorative walls or a classic feel, consider the sizes 100x200, 200x200 or 100x100, adds Johnson Tiles.

Johnson Tiles advises renovators to make sure the chosen tile size aligns with the desired style and aesthetics, whether seeking a classic, modern or unique look. Grout lines play a role in texture and visual appeal, with smaller tiles introducing more lines for added interest, while larger tiles offer a clean, streamlined appearance.

Finally, Johnson Tiles says it’s important to think about maintenance, especially in high traffic areas, to ensure chosen tiles are easy to care for.

Navigating the myriad options and considerations can be overwhelming, but Johnson Tiles' seasoned experts are available to provide personalised advice and guide renovators through the selection process.

With Johnson Tiles, the most trusted tile supplier Sydney and Australia wide, renovators gain access to a vast collection of premium quality tiles at competitive prices, each designed to cater to unique design requirements.

About Us: Founded in 1901, Johnson Tiles blends traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing, offering an exceptional range of premium tiles. Operating their own facilities in Malaysia and China, Johnson Tiles ensures superior quality and competitive pricing.

