Johnson Tiles showrooms offer expert advice, inspiration and a vast selection to cater to every design vision

A renowned tile supplier with a rich heritage dating back to its founding in Cobridge, Stock-on-Trent, England by the Johnson family in 1901, Johnson Tiles continues to redefine the world of tile design.

As the leading tile supplier Melbourne and Australia wide, Johnson Tiles proudly features in leading homes, offices and iconic structures around the world. With showrooms located throughout Australia, the expert team offers advice, inspiration and an extensive selection of premium tiles to cater to every design vision.

The commitment to craftsmanship, quality and innovation sets Johnson Tiles apart in the tile industry. Seamlessly blending traditional expertise with cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and machinery, Johnson Tiles is renowned for creating a stunning range of tiles that are unmatched in performance and aesthetics.

With a focus on design and manufacturing, Johnson Tiles operates its own state of the art manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and China, ensuring the highest level of quality and reliability in every tile produced. The tiles are crafted from 100% organic raw materials and undergo rigorous quality control checks at every stage of production, guaranteeing excellence in every tile.

Johnson Tiles understands that every design project is unique and the diverse collection of stone look tiles, terrazzo look tiles, concrete look tiles and more, reflects this understanding. Whether seeking a modern, traditional or avant-garde style, Johnson Tiles offers the versatility to bring creative visions to life.

What truly distinguishes Johnson Tiles is the commitment to staying at the forefront of design trends. The company continuously draws inspiration from the latest industry developments to create tiles that cater to all unique styles and preferences including the subway tiles kitchen renovators desire.

With a vast selection of tiles, finding the perfect style to seamlessly integrate into spaces or to inspire a fresh and captivating theme is easy. Johnson Tiles also prides itself on offering bespoke solutions, empowering customers to transform dream designs into reality.

As a factory-backed company, Johnson Tiles not only delivers exceptional quality but also competitive pricing that surpasses many other sellers in the market. With their commitment to excellence and dedication to providing premium products and services, Johnson Tiles has earned a reputation as the leading tile supplier Sydney and Australia wide.

To book a free design consultation or find a showroom, visit: https://johnsontiles.com.au/

