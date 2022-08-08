Join our EV Revolution and Keep the City Green - Drive lah

An EV emits half the amount of CO2 as compared to a similar vehicle powered by ICE. If all passenger vehicles run on electricity, we would reduce carbon emissions by 1.5 to 2 million tonnes, or about 4% of total national emissions.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive lah is a peer-to-peer car sharing platform where you can rent a large variety of cars, always nearby at great value. The idea is simple: car ownership is expensive in Singapore (per month yet we only use the car 5% of the time – cars are mostly parked. With Drive lah you can reduce the cost of ownership by renting it out when you don't need it in a safe way. Renters can rent those cars when they are not used by their owners at good value. In a fast-growing non-ownership economy where taxi, food, and beauty is available on-demand, Drive lah is envisioning to take the lead in distance travel and simplifying car access.

The Singapore Green Plan 2030 includes a strong push to electrify our vehicle population, which would help Singapore achieve our vision of 100% cleaner energy vehicles by 2040.

At Drive lah, we want to drive the EV revolution forward.

We believe in sustainable, eco-friendly transportation and are supporting the government's 'Power EVery Move' campaign by launching more EV's on our platform.

We have close to 100 electric and hybrid cars across 15+ car models on Drive lah. We intend to increase these numbers substantially in the next one year, says Dirk Jan, Co-Founder of Drive lah.

The future for EV's looks promising. There are more than 800 public charging points at over 200 locations across the island, and the LTA aims to deploy an additional 12,000 charging points by 2025, in tandem with the pick-up in demand, thus achieving the target for every HDB town to be EV-Ready by 2025.

We want to encourage fellow Singaporeans to rent EV cars from our platform. We are also welcoming car owners to list their EV cars on Drive lah to make car sharing sustainable and eco-friendly. In order to do that, we have created awareness campaigns around EV's across our social pages, running contests and are creating a positive sentiment towards EVs.

We are also willing to incentivize car owners and renters in ways that will motivate them and shift towards going green, added Dirk Jan.

At Drive lah we are also providing prospective EV buyers an opportunity to try out EV cars for a few days to see if it fits their lifestyle and usage before making the purchase decision. We are also adding brand new cars on our platform to allow guests to experience the car by renting it out. Not to forget, when you rent a car, the usage is restricted to important needs v/s owning a car because you don't think twice before driving out. Vehicle kms driven therefore is much lesser when you rent a car than own one.

About Drive lah

Drive lah is a unique peer-to-peer car sharing platform which allows people to rent other people's cars. Sustainability is one of our core values, and with this value we aim to drive a movement - in the way people drive, cars are owned and our urban space is treated. Drive lah enables people to make small changes by switching to car sharing, which benefits the community directly and reduces the number of individual cars on the road.