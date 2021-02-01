Join winter fair for experiencing Niigata, Japan during this unique time!

NIIGATA PREFECTURE, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 1 February 2021 - As international travel continues to be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Niigata Prefecture, Japan is holding a special event for people in Taiwan who are itching to visit Japan. Join us to find out about Niigata and feel as if you were traveling in the prefecture.





























[Event overview]

(1) Vote for your favorite article

- Dates: February 1 - 28, 2021

- Description: Vote for your favorite article about Niigata on the special website and get a gift!





(2) Events at Breeze NAN SHAN atre next to Taipei 101

<Pseudo-trip experience>

- Dates: February 19 - March 18, 2021

-Venue: JP PLAZA, 4th floor

[Hours] 11:00 - 19:30 * Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

[Event management] KK&W HOLIDAYS TRAVEL CO,LTD.

- Description: Grab as much gold nuggets as you can; VR experience; Japanese sake wine seminars (February 21, 27), Niigata local cuisine cooking seminars (March 6, 7), etc.





<Food shop>

- Dates: February 19 - March 21, 2021

- Venue: Pop-up store on 3rd floor

- Description: Limited-time offer of delicious seasonings, confectionery, Japanese sake, and other foods from Niigata





<Visit stores and get stamps>

- Dates: February 19 - March 18, 2021

- Venue: Pop-up store on 3rd floor and JP PLAZA on 4th floor

- Description: Visit both the pop-up store on the 3rd floor and JP PLAZA on the 4th floor and fill out a questionnaire to get a gift!

For more details, visit the special website.

（URL）https://enjoyniigata.com/tc/feature/posting_gift/202102



