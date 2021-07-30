Joint Commission of Taiwan shares Taiwan's experience in smart healthcare

Smart healthcare solutions help save lives during those critical first few minutes following a heart attack

The event receives acclaim throughout Malaysia's medical community

TAIPEI, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Healthcare Expo Taipei 2021: International Smart Healthcare Forum (Session 1), organized by the Joint Commission of Taiwan (JCT), was held on July 30, 2021. Designed to promote Taiwan's smart healthcare solutions based on current trends in Malaysia medical community, the online event attracted around 500 participants and received an enthusiastic response, with the aim of deepening the cooperation between Taiwan and Malaysia as it relates to healthcare.

Malaysia has the highest rate of diabetes in Asia. The chronic peripheral vascular diseases caused by diabetes should not be underestimated. Due to the vast number of people afflicted by this disease, demand for information and communications (ICT) equipment is constantly on the rise in the emergency medical assistance sector. Taiwan's medical and ICT industries are among the best in the world. The SHE 2021 International Smart Healthcare Forum: Session 1 invited four of the leading speakers from Taiwan's smart healthcare industry to talk about Taiwan's smart healthcare solutions and practical applications, with the aim of sharing its successful experience with medical professionals in Malaysia and creating more opportunities for cooperation between the two regions.

David Wei Chun Huang, director of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, gave a presentation on the mobile ECG system, which can locate and transfer the measured data to the hospital in 30 seconds through the 12-lead ECG examination and automated interpretation feature, helping save lives during those critical first few minutes following the onset of a heart attack. Viewlead Technology general manager Sam Tsai gave a talk on the smart cloud dynamic rescue system, which was launched nearly three years ago in collaboration with the government of New Taipei City. The system has led to a significant 2.75% increase in the recovery rate of patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), demonstrating that the intelligent integration of medical resources can improve the success rate of emergency rescue. Chi-Sheng Hung, executive director of the Tele-Health Center at Taiwan University Hospital, shared details of the innovative telehealth service model. Founded more than 10 years ago, the center provides medical services that integrate remote physiological monitoring and AI analysis of chronic wounds, vastly improving the quality of treatment of peripheral vascular diseases and reducing the risk of amputation. Compal Electronics vice president Jui-Chun Hsu used Compal iCare as an example to illustrate how the intelligent medical integration technology can be applied to Long-term care after discharge, reducing the cost of care while enhancing the quality of service. The technology served as a basis for building a smart healthcare ecosystem.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum was live streamed, allowing 500 attendees to participate in the event and join in the discussions in real time. Discussions during the forum were held from the perspective of applications in a hospital setting and product development, inspiring the confidence of Malaysian participants in the state of smart healthcare in Taiwan. Many said they look forward to further cooperation in the field of healthcare between the two regions.

Since the first edition was held in 2017, the SHE International Smart Healthcare Forum has received a warm response worldwide. The Joint Commission of Taiwan formally established the Health Smart Taiwan (HST) (https://www.hst.org.tw/en/) in 2019. The Joint Commission of Taiwan CEO Dr. Pa-chun Wang said that HST, a one-stop integration platform, showcases the practical applications of high-quality smart healthcare solutions, which, in tandem with the Demo Site in Taiwan, helps visitors to quickly understand the applications as well as the future trends, while creating a new model for smart hospitals. The upcoming Session 2 of SHE International Smart Healthcare Forum, scheduled for August 6, will delve into the digital and other innovative applications of healthcare data.

